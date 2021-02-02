SONY.00_05_48_41.Still001.jpg

Cobb-Douglas Public Health has converted Jim R. Miller Park to a full-time vaccination site as Cobb administers its short supplies of COVID-19 vaccines. Here, a worker administers a vaccine to a patient in the drive through vaccine line.

 Cobb County Government

The vaccination site at Jim Miller Park will not open until 11 a.m. Tuesday "due to below freezing temperatures."

People with vaccination appointments between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. can arrive anytime between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Cobb-Douglas Public Health announced on its social media pages Tuesday morning. 

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.