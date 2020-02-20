While Cobb County is expected to get a break from the rain this weekend, freezing temperatures could add black ice to commuter frustrations Friday, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service.
That has prompted Cobb and Marietta schools, as well as county services, to take precautionary measures.
The Cobb School District is asking its staff to delay reporting to work until noon Friday. Though school is out for a winter break this week, all school-related activities, including athletics, scheduled prior to noon are also canceled.
"All activities scheduled for after noon will occur as planned," the school district announced.
Marietta City Schools — its schools are also on break — opted to delay its athletic activities and holiday and enrichment camp at Marietta Center for Advanced Academics until 10 a.m. on Friday. All staff were asked to report after 10 a.m. as well.
Forecasts show a slight chance for a wintry mix Friday and a dry weekend followed by the potential for more rain early next week.
Metro Atlanta has seen more than 8 inches of rainfall in February alone, placing this year about 5 inches above the average for this time of year, said Katie Martin, a forecaster with the Peachtree City branch of the National Weather Service. Martin said Cobb was expected to get a little more than three quarters of an inch overnight and through Friday.
"It doesn't seem like a lot (of rain) but it's bad when it's on top of soil that really can't take a whole lot more," she said.
Martin also said any rain/snow mix that Cobb County sees Friday is not expected to accumulate, and any winter weather of note will likely be isolated to higher elevations in areas north of Cherokee and Forsyth counties.
"But of course there will be moisture left over on the roads," she said, adding that with temperatures staying below freezing well into the Friday morning hours, motorists will need to proceed with caution on their way to work. "Even if folks don't see any of the wintry mix across their area, even just that rain on the roadways — that residual water — will make some slick spots for Cobb and surrounding areas."
Forecasts also show Friday night temperatures are expected to return to the upper 20s.
Martin said Cobb County lies in an area that has been left out of a flood watch to the south and a winter weather advisory farther north. The only warnings in effect for Cobb are for black ice, she said.
"(Cobb's) kind of in a place where the worst of flooding likely won't happen and also no accumulations are expected from the wintry weather to the north," she said.
Cobb County spokesman Ross Cavitt said crews will continue to monitor flooding conditions in problem areas, including Columns Drive, along the Chattahoochee River; Paces Ferry Drive in Vinings along the Chattahoochee; and Jim Owens Road between Kennesaw and Acworth and just south of U.S. Highway 41.
Only one roadway flooding issue occurred Thursday afternoon, he said, when an homeowners association-owned lake at Keheley Road and Eula Drive, about a third of a mile north of East Cobb Baptist Church, overflowed. He said since the lake is privately owned, the homeowners were referred to companies that could assist. But, he added, no homes were in danger.
As far as the potential for winter weather is concerned, Cavitt said Cobb Department of Transportation filled four of their 11 trucks with a road treatment mixture "just in case."
To motorists, Cavitt had this message:
"Fortunately schools are out. Drive carefully and report any trouble spots to Cobb DOT or call 911."
If you are unlucky enough to encounter black ice, it's best not to slam on the brakes, said Sgt. Wayne Delk, a spokesman for the Cobb County Police Department.
"Hard braking on ice will almost ensure a slide and loss of rolling friction. It is best to maintain control of steering and turn the front wheels in the direction you want to go," Delk said, adding that driving at or below the speed limit is an important detail. "All this to say, slow down beforehand and don’t slam on the brakes if you do begin to slide."
The county has also announced that MUST Ministries' Loaves and Fishes kitchen, part of a complex on Elizabeth Church Road off Cobb Parkway in Marietta, will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights for women and children. Men needing shelter will be directed to the Extension in Marietta, about a half-mile down the street.
According to the National Weather Service's forecast, Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high in the low- to mid-50s and night temperatures falling to around 32 degrees. Sunday will again see plenty of sun with a high in the mid-50s and night lows around 44 degrees.
Rain is expected to return after 8 p.m. on Sunday, according to the forecast. Rain is also likely on Monday and Tuesday, when daytime temperatures are expected to reach the mid-50s and low 60s, respectively.
