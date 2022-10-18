The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for Cobb County from midnight Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, and a freeze watch from midnight Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday.
Potential impacts include frost and freeze conditions killing crops and other sensitive vegetation, and damage to unprotected outdoor plumbing.
The NWS said they expect temperatures as low as 27 during the freeze warning and as low as 30 degrees during the freeze watch.
“Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold,” the NWS warned. “To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.”
Cold weather also brings another danger — home fires.
In a release, the American Red Cross of Georgia said they respond to 33% more home fires during Georgia's cold months.
“From our experience, a lot of home fires happen because people simply aren’t prepared,” said Jerrica Williams, a spokesperson for the American Red Cross of Georgia. “And home fires are the most frequent disasters in our country.”
In 2021, the Red Cross responded to 2,835 home fires in the state, according to Williams.
Space heaters cause most home fire deaths, the Red Cross said. The organization recommends avoiding space heaters if possible, and if not possible, placing space heaters on hard, nonflammable surfaces — away from carpet, bedding and drapes.
The Red Cross also advises families to make a two-minute escape plan in case of a fire, to avoid heating homes with a cooking range or oven, and to never leave fires or space heaters unattended.
So bring in tender plants, wear layers, and be careful how you heat your home as the weather gets frosty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.