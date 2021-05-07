The Mechanical Contractors Association of Georgia on Tuesday will host a free webinar that aims to introduce local students and their families to options after high school that don’t require a four-year degree.
“I came from 35 years of education, so I’m all about kids and their opportunities,” said Bob Bradley, workforce development director for the Mechanical Contractors Association of Georgia.
Bradley said only 27% of students end up going to college, receiving a bachelor’s degree and then actually working in the field where they received that degree. He said he wants to introduce students and their families to other options that don’t require the tens of thousands of dollars that an undergraduate degree could cost.
“When we have this webinar, I don’t just talk about my opportunities. It’s about all the opportunities,” Bradley said. “And I don’t bring in employers that are looking to hire young folks in jobs. We’re talking about people who are looking for people with careers in mind.”
He said the webinar will feature representatives from Georgia Power, Delta Air Lines, The Home Depot and, likely, Dobbins Air Reserve Base, as well as various construction companies, other U.S. military branches and technical colleges.
Bradley also said the webinar includes discussion for high schoolers about what they can be doing now to prepare themselves for jobs like those.
The challenge, Bradley said, has always been reaching the parents. But the COVID-19 pandemic afforded his workforce development team to reach parents through webinars and other online means that they hadn’t before, he said.
The event takes 35 minutes and then gives students and parents time to visit “breakout rooms” to talk more specifically with and ask questions of the employers from those areas that most interest them.
The Cobb Chamber of Commerce has endorsed the upcoming workforce development event.
“This webinar will help both students and parents understand career path options in several outstanding, high-quality job industries,” Chamber President and CEO Sharon Mason said. “When students and parents know more about and have access to great jobs that match their passions and talents, it makes a tremendous difference in their lives and career path, as well as our local workforce and economy.”
To register, visit www.nextstepswebinars.com and click “webinar registration” in the top right corner. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.
