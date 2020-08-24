Cobb-Douglas Public Health and CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) have teamed up to offer free pop-up COVID-19 testing.
Pre-registration is preferred. To register, visit www.CDPHcovid19testing.org.
Pop-up testing is available at the following locations in Cobb:
Tuesday, August 25 and Thursday, August 27
Riverside EpiCenter
135 Riverside Pkwy
Austell, GA 30168
1 -7 p.m.
Tuesday, August 25 and Thursday, August 27
Kennesaw State University – Kennesaw Campus
(Old BrandSmart Lot)
3305 Busbee Drive NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
8 a.m. -2 p.m.
Friday, August 28
Kennesaw State University – Marietta Campus
643 Clair Harris Road
Marietta, GA 30060
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Saturday, August 29
Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral
212 Riverside Parkway
Austell, GA 30168
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
CDPH also has testing sites at Jim Miller Park in Cobb County and at the Douglas Public Health Center in Douglas County.
Anyone can now be tested for free, regardless of symptoms. To be tested, you must submit an online testing referral form.
