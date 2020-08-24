Cobb-Douglas Public Health and CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) have teamed up to offer free pop-up COVID-19 testing.

Pre-registration is preferred. To register, visit www.CDPHcovid19testing.org.

Pop-up testing is available at the following locations in Cobb:

Tuesday, August 25 and Thursday, August 27

Riverside EpiCenter

135 Riverside Pkwy

Austell, GA 30168

1 -7 p.m.

Tuesday, August 25 and Thursday, August 27

Kennesaw State University – Kennesaw Campus

(Old BrandSmart Lot)

3305 Busbee Drive NW 

Kennesaw, GA 30144

8 a.m. -2 p.m.

Friday, August 28

Kennesaw State University – Marietta Campus

643 Clair Harris Road 

Marietta, GA 30060 

8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Saturday, August 29

Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral

212 Riverside Parkway

Austell, GA 30168

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

CDPH also has testing sites at Jim Miller Park in Cobb County and at the Douglas Public Health Center in Douglas County.

Anyone can now be tested for free, regardless of symptoms. To be tested, you must submit an online testing referral form.

