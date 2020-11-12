Families who need a little help with groceries can sign up to get 80 pounds of food for free in the next two weeks through a local church.
Worship With Wonders Church, a nondenominational church near Marietta, is giving away free food at a drive-thru food drive, Feed Our City, for two Sundays.
This Sunday and Nov. 22, starting at 3:30 p.m. and while supplies last, each car will receive 80 pounds of food at the church, at 1887 Powder Springs Road, Marietta.
People who want to attend the food drive are asked to sign up to guarantee they will receive food. To sign up, text FOOD MARKET to 770-691-2885 or visit www.worshipwithwonders.org and complete the form.
