Those who still need or want a flu shot this season can get one for free at a drive-thru clinic next week through Cobb-Douglas Public Health.
The health department is hosting the drive-thru flu shot clinic 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Jim Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road near Marietta.
The shots are free while supplies last and no appointments are needed to get one.
Local public health officials have said it's especially important for people to get flu shots during the coronavirus pandemic because it can ease the strain on health care workers responding to COVID-19, and it reduces the likelihood of contracting the flu and the coronavirus at the same time.
For more information, call 770-514-2300 or visit www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.org.
