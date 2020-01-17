People can hike to their heart’s content at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park for free on Monday, when the usual daily parking charge will be waived in honor of Martin Luther King Day.
Daily entrance fees at all national park sites are not being charged Monday in accordance with the federal holiday, according to a news release from the National Park Service.
“Fee free days provide an excellent opportunity for everyone to get out and explore a national park,” the release states, adding that fees are waived only for the daily entrance passes. “Parks will still be selling park-specific annual passes, America the Beautiful Interagency Passes and Senior Passes on this date.”
In Kennesaw, the national battlefield park only just started charging a daily $5 entrance fee for vehicles.
The fee was implemented in mid-November so the money collected could be used for better public amenities on site, an additional shuttle bus to transport visitors up the mountain, earthwork stabilization, visitor safety enhancements, trail repair, cannon restoration, youth programs, historical exhibits and internship opportunities.
Established in 1935, the park had no means of generating revenue until the parking fee was implemented.
Other parks in metro Atlanta also charge visitor fees. Stone Mountain, for example, charges a $20 single-day parking fee or $40 for a yearly pass.
Entry to the Sweetwater Creek State Park, about 16 miles south of Kennesaw Mountain, costs $5 per day, or $50 a year.
The National Park Service said other fee-free days at national parks this year are:
- April 18: Start of National Park Week / National Junior Ranger Day
- Aug. 25: National Park Service Anniversary
- Sept. 26: National Public Lands Day
- Nov. 11: Veterans Day
For more information, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/kemo or call 770-427-4686.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.