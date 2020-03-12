While digital and print subscribers have full access to their local news on mdjonline.com, during this period of the coronavirus pandemic, we are removing our website paywall as a public service.
 
This move will give all residents the ability to keep up to date on the latest news affecting our community. 
 
You are welcome to visit frequently and we invite you to sign up for the MDJ's newsletters and alerts in order to best stay current on how the virus is affecting Cobb County and its residents.
3
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.