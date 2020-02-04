A man accused of stealing over $46,000 from home improvement stores in 10 different counties, including Cobb, was arrested at The Home Depot in Vinings and booked into the local jail, public records show.
Cobb County police apprehended 51-year-old Dhouruba Bin Assante, of Winston, Georgia, at The Home Depot on Cumberland Parkway near Paces Ferry Road around 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 18, according to his jail record.
Investigators have since discovered Assante is out on bail in Athens-Clarke County and is also wanted in Gwinnett County and Peachtree City, accused of impersonation, theft and fraud.
Detective Benjamin Jackson, of the Cobb County Police Department, said Assante stole approximately $46,087 from various stores in a fraudulent refund scheme involving 54 transactions in 10 counties using 45 separate driver’s licenses in 41 different names.
“Of that, $5,118 was stolen in Cobb County at six different Home Depot stores between Nov. 18 and Dec. 12, 2019,” Jackson wrote in Assante’s most recent arrest warrant on Jan. 31.
Assante remains in the Cobb jail without bond, facing felony counts of theft by deception, identity theft fraud and possessing or displaying false information for a criminal act. He is also charged locally with a misdemeanor count of shoplifting, records show.
Cobb police said Jackson would enter The Home Depot and other stores and select merchandise, then walk it directly to the returns counter without paying for it, and use the different driver’s licenses to return the merchandise. In this way, he stole over $46,000 from the franchises, receiving $5,118 in Home Depot gift cards in Cobb alone.
When he was apprehended in Vinings on Jan. 18, police found him in possession of two fake South Carolina driver’s licenses, warrants show.
Jackson said Assante’s charges in Athens-Clarke County relate to similar thefts at Lowe’s, another home improvement retailer.
“When interviewed in Athens-Clarke County, said accused admitted to using fake IDs to commit frauds throughout the state,” Assante’s Jan. 31 Cobb County arrest warrant states. “Said accused was captured on video at each store in Cobb County.”
While in Cobb’s custody, Assante is also subject to a “hold” order by Peachtree City, his jail record states.
(1) comment
What a shame. Such a handsome man.
