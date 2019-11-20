Breakfast at the iconic Marietta Diner comes with a film crew Thursday, when Fox News will be broadcasting live from inside the restaurant.
Todd Piro, a Fox correspondent, will be interviewing patrons live on television for the news channel’s Fox and Friends show, asking their reactions to Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential debate in Atlanta.
The filming at Marietta Diner, on Cobb Parkway near South Marietta Parkway, will take place between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. as the Fox and Friends show airs.
Customers at the diner will be part of the show’s “signature Breakfast with Friends segment,” the news channel confirmed Wednesday.
The fifth Democratic presidential debate is taking place at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday, featuring 10 candidates including U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.
