A fourth person has been arrested in relation to a violent home invasion that police say involved two female students of Life University in Marietta.
Life University lacrosse players Lyndsey Kallish, 19, of Duluth and Lauren Rielly, 20, of Alpharetta were both arrested by Atlanta police on Nov. 16 and booked into the Fulton County jail where they remain without bond, records show.
Police say the two students, who each face 22 charges, were part of a violent armed robbery at a party inside an Airbnb rental home on Wiley Street in Atlanta just after 2 a.m. on Nov. 8.
Maxx McQuay Pritchett, 23, of Lawrenceville, was the third person arrested and booked into the Fulton jail in relation to the incident.
Pritchett, who faces 20 charges, was arrested Nov. 22 and has also been denied bond, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
At that time, police were looking for the fourth co-defendant.
Police said they found him, 20-year-old Tyrone Jenard Robinson, in Atlanta on Friday.
He was booked into the Fulton jail Friday morning on seven counts each of armed robbery and aggravated assault with intent to rob, two counts of aggravated battery, and single counts each of home invasion in the first degree, possessing a gun during a felony, and simple battery, the Fulton sheriff’s office told the MDJ.
According to the police incident report, two black men wearing masks entered the unlocked Airbnb rental home, brandishing what appeared to be automatic weapons, and ordered everyone to “get down.”
The two masked men, one in a “monkey mask” and the other in a “purge mask,” spent five minutes stealing items such as cellphones, wallets and shoes from the seven people inside the home before fleeing on foot, police said.
At least two of the victims were pistol-whipped and punched by one of the intruders, and one victim had to be transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, the incident report states.
Other victims refused treatment for their injuries, officers said.
Police claim Kallish and Rielly were waiting in a getaway vehicle for the masked armed robbers.
The seven victims were all aged between 18 and 23 and from various parts of metro Atlanta as well as California and South Carolina, police said.
A statement provided to the MDJ by Life University said both students have been placed on interim suspension, pending the outcome of “university process” and that no further comment would be made until all legal matters have been settled.
