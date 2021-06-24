In addition to the festivities in downtown Marietta, here is a list of other Fourth of July events happening in Cobb County.
Now
2nd annual Star Spangled Art Contest
WHAT: The Acworth Downtown Development Authority is inviting local businesses, organizations and families to participate in the second annual Star Spangled Art Contest. Over 50 artists will decorate wooden stars to celebrate their patriotism. This Fourth of July Art installation is free to visit and open seven days per week during park hours.
WHEN: Now through Aug. 1.
WHERE: The stars will be on display at Frana Brown Park, 4361 Cherokee Street in Acworth.
July 2
Coca-Cola July 4th Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia
WHAT: Enjoy fireworks and all of your favorite park entertainment while celebrating the nation's birthday at the Coca-Cola July 4th Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia. A special fireworks show lights up the sky nightly, starting at 9:30 p.m. Participants can also snap a selfie at the Coca-Cola Photo Wall to remember the day.
WHEN: July 2-3
WHERE: Six Flags Over Georgia, 275 Riverside Parkway SW in Austell
July 3
City of Kennesaw Salute to America
WHAT: The city of Kennesaw will host its Fourth of July festivities with a kid’s parade, live music stages, street entertainment, food vendors and fireworks.
WHEN: Kid’s parade at noon, presentation of colors and national anthem at 6 p.m., concerts from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
WHERE: Downtown Kennesaw
Cobb Democrats Herb Butler Annual 4th of July Celebration
WHAT: Cobb Democrats will host U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, and U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, at a catered barbecue lunch with music and fun. All declared 2021/2022 Democratic candidates have been invited.
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE: IAM Local Lodge 709, 1032 South Marietta Parkway
Cobb GOP Annual Independence Day Celebration
WHAT: The Cobb GOP will celebrate Independence Day weekend with “big names,” “national speakers,” a live band, food and a kid’s zone. The Cobb GOP also says Gov. Brian Kemp will be present.
WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE: Cobb County Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway, Marietta
July 4
Acworth July 4th Concert and Fireworks
WHAT: The city of Acworth will celebrate the Fourth of July on the shores of Lake Allatoona, with live music and fireworks.
WHEN: Live music at 5:30 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
WHERE: Cauble Park, 4425 Beach Street, Acworth
Springsfest and Powder Springs Carnival
WHAT: The city of Powder Springs is playing host to a four-day carnival from July 1-4 and will host Springsfest on July 4. The carnival will feature rides, games and concessions; Springsfest will have live performances, face painting, bouncy houses, game trucks and food vendors.
WHEN: Carnival from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Springfest starts at noon Sunday, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
WHERE: Carnival at Powder Springs Park, 3899 Brownsville Road, Powder Springs; Springsfest at Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs.
VFW Post 5408 Fourth of July Celebration
WHAT: VFW Post 5308, of Acworth, is hosting a low country boil and lawn games, asking attendees to bring a side dish or dessert.
WHEN: 2 p.m.
WHERE: 4764 Cobb Parkway, Acworth
God & Country Celebration at Roswell Street Baptist
WHAT: Roswell Street Baptist Church will have its annual God & Country Celebration. After the musical event, there will be an outdoor picnic for a nominal cost.
WHEN: July 4, 10:30 a.m.
WHERE: Roswell Street Baptist Church, Worship Center, 774 Roswell Street SE in Marietta
Later
The Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company Memorial
WHAT: The City of Acworth and Georgia Funeral Care will host The Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company Memorial in Tanyard Creek Overlook at the Acworth Community Center. This nationally traveling tribute’s mission is to “Honor the service and sacrifice of all who answer our Nation’s call.” The memorial exhibition features 23 life sized portraits of the fallen Marines and Navy Corpsman of Lima Company. Their eyes reflect the thousands of men and women who have given their lives and served the nation. Their own boots stand at the base of their portraits, creating a tangible representation of their sacrifice.
WHEN: July 29-30, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and July 31, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WHERE: Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee Street in Acworth.
