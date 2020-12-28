Several people were injured in east Cobb Sunday after a driver fled a traffic stop, causing a three-car wreck.
Rekwane Wagner, 25, was driving south on Canton Road "at high speed" after fleeing a traffic stop, police said. He ran a red light at the intersection of Canton and Jamerson roads, hitting a Lexus which, in turn, struck a Hyundai Santa Fe, according to police.
Wagner's car lost control, drove off the road and overturned at the parking lot of 4815 Canton Road, hitting two parked cars, police said.
Wagner and his passenger, 21-year-old Yolanda Rendon of St. Louis, Missouri, were taken to Kennestone Hospital in Marietta with non-life-threatening injuries. After he is discharged, Wagner will be taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, police said.
The drivers of the Lexus and the Santa Fe did not need medical attention. Two of the Lexus' passengers, 41-year-old Kate Gorczyca of Alpharetta and a child were taken to Kennestone with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit is investigating the wreck. Anyone with information about the wreck is encouraged to call investigators at 770-499-3987.
