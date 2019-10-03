An infectious disease has claimed the lives of at least four dogs in Cobb’s care, and one other dog death is being investigated in relation to the bacterial outbreak at the county shelter, staff say.
The Cobb County Animal Services shelter by Jim Miller Park was closed Wednesday for at least two weeks for deep cleaning and to vaccinate the remaining 350 animals inside.
Initially the county confirmed two dogs had died from Streptococcus zooepidemicus, a bacterial infection commonly known as “strep zoo” that usually originates in horses, Cobb communications director Ross Cavitt said.
But on Thursday the number of related dog deaths at the shelter reached four, with one other still being investigated.
“It’s all hands on deck at the Cobb County Animal Shelter,” Cavitt said in a public video posted to the county’s Facebook page Thursday. “They’re taking the utmost precautions to make sure everything is OK inside the shelter.”
Staff are injecting the animals under their care with an antibiotic and working with commercial cleaners to rid the facility of the infection.
They bought more than $15,000 worth of vaccines to battle the outbreak, Cavitt said.
“This is an expensive operation,” he said. “But county officials have vowed to use contingency funds in the FY20 budget to do what is needed.”
The shelter, located at 1060 Al Bishop Dr. in Marietta, is also working with the Humane Society of Cobb County and other local animal rescue organizations to ensure stray animals or emergency cases can be accommodated while the county’s facility is closed.
Cavitt said about 80 animals were adopted out from the county shelter in the last week or so and staff are contacting all those pets’ owners to encourage them to get their animals checked by a veterinarian in case they’re infected.
There are now 150 dogs and 200 cats currently in the shelter, where they will remain until it’s back up and running.
In the meantime, volunteers and the public won’t be let in and no additional animals will be admitted.
Staff are wearing protective clothing while caring for the shelter animals, which will be put on a seven-day antibiotic regimen if single-dose vaccines aren’t enough to keep the strep zoo at bay.
The shelter animals will also be continuously monitored by veterinarians.
Cavitt said the county’s animal services officers will still respond to calls and will work to find temporary housing at other nearby facilities for any animals requiring care.
But Sarah Cant, executive director of the Humane Society of Cobb County, said it will be a struggle for her organization and the other “no-kill” animal shelters and rescues in Cobb to pick up the county’s overflow.
“We will all try to work together but it’s going to have a huge impact in Cobb County for sure, because they (the county) have intakes on a daily basis,” Cant said. “We are almost at capacity as it is.”
