Two middle schools, an elementary school and a high school in Cobb County are closed for COVID-19-related reasons.
Cobb County School District spokeswoman Nan Kiel confirmed Nickajack Elementary School, Barber Middle School, Lindley Middle School and Hillgrove High School are learning remotely for the rest of the week. Lindley Sixth Grade Academy is not affected by the closures.
“As part of our ongoing commitment to student and staff safety and based on student, staff, and school needs, the District is making school-by-school closing decisions on an individual basis. Nickajack Elementary, Barber Middle School, Lindley 7/8, and Hillgrove High School will learn remotely for the rest of this week," she said.
District officials did not answer an inquiry as to why each of the schools were closed.
Kiel said the district will announce any future closings "as soon as decisions are made."
"Cobb Schools continues to partner with the Cobb & Douglas Public Health Department to make decisions concerning our district's response to the pandemic," she said. "Whether face-to-face or in fully remote classrooms, Cobb teachers will continue to teach, and students will continue to learn, from everywhere.”
She stressed that only these schools are affected, and the entire district is not going virtual, after a school board member made a social media post that said otherwise.
School board member Jaha Howard announced — incorrectly — at about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday that the entire district would be remote.
"Our district is transitioning to full virtual through the remainder of this week," his post read.
By 11:30 a.m., the original announcement was gone, and Howard had posted that only the four schools were going virtual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.