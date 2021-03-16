An Acworth resident was seriously injured in a multi-car crash after police say someone's car failed on Interstate 75 in Marietta.
Ans Rana, 23, of Acworth, a passenger in one of the cars, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for life-threatening injuries, police said.
According to Marietta police, investigators found that a 2009 Nissan Altima, driven by Kortnie Watson, 29, of Marietta, had an "unknown mechanical failure" around 8:45 p.m. Monday on I-75 South near Canton Road Connector.
Ali Kamran, 31, of Macon was driving a 2017 Tesla Model S behind it with Rana, his brother, and his father Muhamed Khan, 69, of Acworth. Kamran slowed down, but was struck by a Mercury Sprinter van driven by Bryan Williams, 22, of Kennesaw. The van also hit the Altima. The Tesla moved to the left side of the intersection and was struck by a 2003 Toyota Corolla, driven by Pirkley Olin, 36, of Rutledge.
Kamran and Khan were also taken to Kennestone for minor injuries.
Marietta police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator St. Onge at 770-794-5352.
