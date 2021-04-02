As news of the MLB’s decision to relocate the 2021 All-Star Game from Cobb County spread Friday afternoon, local leaders and elected officials shared their reactions, ranging from disappointment to fury.
Sharon Mason, president and CEO, Cobb Chamber of Commerce:
“We are deeply saddened and very disappointed with the decision to move the 2021 MLB All-Star game out of Georgia. Our county, region and state were excited and ready to host fans and experience our community with many events planned that were associated with the games. This decision will have a negative impact on the frontline workers and local businesses located around Truist Park and our region that were looking forward to the economic boost from these events. It is important that we support our local businesses now more than ever.”
State Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna:
“The voters who made the American Rescue Plan possible are the same voters who are going to be hurt by this decision,” she said.
Anulewicz did not hesitate in taking the Braves to task for what she sees as an unwillingness to own up to their corporate responsibility.
“I’m disappointed by the fact that the Atlanta Braves organization themselves has not been more proactive on voting issues and voting accessibility issues, but especially when juxtaposed to ... other major league teams that are in Atlanta,” she said pointing to the use of State Farm Arena as a polling place and Mercedes-Benz Stadium as a vaccination site.
“Those are great things. What are the Braves doing? What are the Braves doing to be the same kind of corporate citizens in metro Atlanta that these other teams are doing? And that’s something that’s been really frustrating.”
Cobb Travel & Tourism:
“Cobb Travel & Tourism is saddened for Cobb County’s hospitality community about the relocation the MLB All-Star Game and Draft. This event would have directly impacted our county and the state, as visitors spend their dollars on local accommodations, transportation, entertainment and recreation, food and retail throughout the county. This would have been a big boost to Cobb businesses and help with recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. We are proud of the work that many community partners have dedicated to planning these All-Star Game activities. We will continue, as we always do, to show who we are in Cobb through our outreach, customer service and hard work.”
State Rep. Don Parsons, R-north Cobb:
“If I’m given the choice between passing good legislation and helping the people in my state — especially as relates to election law — or bringing a baseball game to our state, I’m going to pass legislation that helps the people of our state and makes better election law in our state.”
Former east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott:
“It’s just not good when sports and politics mix.”
East Cobb Commissioner Jerica Richardson:
“This is where division gets you. What we really need is to focus on good policy, have good relationships between the state and the county, and that’s what creates an area that’s good for business. That’s when Georgia is good for business. We’re not good for business when we have divisions. And yes, that bill was extremely divisive.”
South Cobb Commissioner Monique Sheffield:
“I’m not surprised that it happened, and the players used their power to make a statement … It really would have boosted our tourism, which has been significantly impacted by COVID, but I understand their position.”
State Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta:
“This is what cancel culture looks like. None of this has ever been about facts and the actual words on the paper of the legislation, but it has been about rhetoric. What will be interesting to see, and I can’t wait to see the comparison, is how Georgia’s voting options compare to whatever state ends up hosting the All-Star game. Because if it lands in New York, New Jersey, or even Delaware (I know, NJ and DE don’t have baseball teams) then it will be in a state with LESS voting options that is HARDER to vote in than Georgia. I understand that in New Jersey they are celebrating a new early voting period of 9 days. Meanwhile in Georgia we will continue to offer 17 days to early vote.”
Gov. Brian Kemp:
Today, Major League Baseball caved to fear, political opportunism, and liberal lies. Georgians — and all Americans — should fully understand what the MLB’s knee-jerk decision means: cancel culture and woke political activists are coming for every aspect of your life, sports included. If the left doesn’t agree with you, facts and the truth do not matter,” Kemp said in a statement. ”This attack on our state is the direct result of repeated lies from Joe Biden and Stacey Abrams about a bill that expands access to the ballot box and ensures the integrity of our elections. I will not back down. Georgians will not be bullied. We will continue to stand up for secure, accessible, fair elections. Earlier today, I spoke with the leadership of the Atlanta Braves who informed me they do not support the MLB’s decision.”
State House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge:
“Stacey Abrams’ leftist lies have stolen the All-Star Game from Georgia. This decision is not only economically harmful, it also robs Georgians of a special celebration of our national pastime free of politics. But Georgia will not be bullied by socialists and their sympathizers. We will continue to stand for accessible, secure elections that are free and fair. And we will continue to speak truth despite extortion and intimidation.”
Cobb County Democratic Committee:
“Blame for this lies solely at the feet of Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia GOP for supporting anti-American, anti-democratic legislation. It’s a new day. Jim Crow 2.0 ain’t gonna fly.”
Cobb GOP Chair Jason Shepherd:
“@MLB doesn’t just support stealing bases...they apparently also support stealing votes!”
State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna:
“This hurts Small business owners and Cobb County. Not the GA GOP!!!!!!”
State Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb:
People in Cobb and Georgia “are going to suffer because of a massive misinformation campaign about our new voting bill. It’s a myth being perpetrated all the way from the president and Stacey Abrams down to Park Cannon, a member of the (state) legislature, about what is actually in the bill and what it does.”
Stacey Abrams, former gubernatorial candidate:
“Like many Georgians, I am disappointed that the MLB is relocating the All-Star game; however, I commend the players, owners and League commissioner for speaking out. ... Georgia Republicans must renounce the terrible damage they have caused to our voting system and the harm they have inflicted on our economy. Our corporate community must get off the sidelines as full partners in this fight, acknowledging that the provisions of SB 202 do not expand voting rights. They restrict those rights, affecting employees and consumers alike.
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia:
“It is my hope that businesses, athletes, and entertainers can protest this law not by leaving Georgia but by coming here and fighting voter suppression head on, and hand-in-hand with the community. Additionally, the urgency to pass federal voter protection laws grows every day, and I will continue to be a leader in that fight.”
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia:
“The leadership of Georgia’s Republican Party is out of control and Georgia is hemorrhaging business and jobs because of their disastrous new Jim Crow voting law. The Governor and the legislature are deliberately making it harder for Black voters to vote. They know it. Everybody knows it and this egregious and immoral assault on voting rights has also put our state’s economy at grave risk.”
State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb:
“Congratulations, MLB. You just joined the ranks of corporate America’s woke culture nitwits. It seems that baseball isn’t enough for you anymore. You want more. You want to be relevant in the field of election law. Stacey Abrams passed you a cup of spiked woke Kool-Aid and you chugged it faster than a freshman at a frat party. The result? You’re now drunk on an illusion of self importance.
“Your pompous self-talk is telling you that Georgians actually give a d--- what you think about our election laws. You look in the mirror and think you see the great arbiter of elections, the ‘daddy knows best’ of voting integrity that’s going to give our state a good ol’ spanking. For God’s sake, you hit a ball with a stick for a living. Get over yourself.
“You’re guilty of bigotry, MLB. It’s the bigotry of low expectations because apparently you think Georgians are too stupid to obtain a driver’s license or a free government ID card. Seems you also think we’re susceptible to dying of thirst in a precinct line. A hundred bucks says you haven’t read the bill. I’m always amazed how the loudest voices come from those who never read the bill. If you had, you wouldn’t believe lies when you hear them. You’d understand how SB 202 expands voter access. You’d see that the new law makes it easier — not harder — to vote.
“But it’s not about that, is it? Truth is, you’re the one that got spanked. The woke mob came knocking at your door and you had no idea how to defend yourself. You’re a bunch of cowards. Georgia doesn’t need the All Star game. Not for the price you charge, MLB. Alienating the majority of baseball fans should be enough to tell you it’s a bad business decision, not to mention the way you’ve offended Georgians by attacking an election law that makes it easier to vote and harder to cheat. I’m curious if you’ll be pulling your support for the games scheduled to be played in states with election laws more restrictive than Georgia’s?
“The saddest thing of all is that folks like watching baseball because it’s fun, because they enjoy a little escapism from the difficulty of everyday life, which also includes contentious politics. Thanks to you, MLB, you just facilitated a head-on collision between the two. Shame on you.”
