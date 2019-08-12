A former Wheeler High School student remains in custody without bond at the Cobb County jail, indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge of battery after police say he punched a teacher in gym class.
Dante Jaquawn Walker, 19, of Marietta, was indicted on a single count of battery upon school personnel by a grand jury in Cobb County Superior Court on Aug. 1, records show.
Police say he punched a coach in the face with a closed fist during gym class at Wheeler High School at 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 4.
Walker's Feb. 4 arrest warrant does not state whether the teacher needed medical attention, nor what the circumstances of the alleged punch were.
Walker initially faced a $7,500 bond on the felony battery charge, but that bond was revoked after he was arrested last month at his apartment and booked into the county jail on new charges of felony marijuana possession and misdemeanor obstruction, jail records show.
Police say they found two bags of cannabis, weighing a total of 11.8 grams, as well as a digital scale in Walker’s pocket when they made contact with him at his house at 1:15 p.m. on July 4 in regards to an ongoing separate investigation.
Walker was charged with misdemeanor obstruction in relation to the July 4 incident because police say he pulled away and fled from an officer while being arrested, warrants state.
