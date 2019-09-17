A message posted on social media led to the arrest of a former student Friday.
The student allegedly posted on SnapChat: "don't go to school tomorrow, if u know u know."
Police said that message led to an arrest warrant being issued for a former student and caused “a public panic” at Harrison High School on Friday as “a large percentage” of students skipped class in fear of a school shooting, according to an arrest warrant. Even more students checked out of school early.
In a statement, Cobb school district spokeswoman Nan Kiel said students were never in danger.
“Rumors of a threat to Harrison High School circulated online on Thursday and Friday," Kiel said. "As was communicated by the principal and the district in multiple ways, police quickly investigated and determined that while the social media was unsettling and disruptive, no threat to the school actually existed. We have been informed by the police that the former student faces charges for both creating and spreading rumors which disrupted the operation of a public school.”
Kiel said the school was not put into lockdown at any time, but students who missed class were marked as excused.
Police said whether or not the threat was real, the impact was.
“It has disrupted instruction in all classrooms and caused many students to miss valuable classroom time,” the arresting officer wrote in the warrant. “When officers made contact with accused, he stated that he wanted to ‘p--- off’ his former classmates and scare them.”
The former student is being charged with misdemeanor disruption of public schools, according to the warrant.
School officials declined to say whether the former student is over 18. Cobb Sheriff's Department Public Information Officer Glenn Daniel said the suspect has not been booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.
