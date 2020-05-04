The city of Powder Springs is offering its condolences to family and friends of former City Councilwoman Nancy Arnold, who passed away Thursday after a long illness. She was 79.
Arnold served on the council from 2000 to 2007 and was an active member of several area organizations. Seeing Arnold’s contributions in those and other capacities, as well as in her career as a banker, was former Powder Springs Mayor Brad Hulsey, who led the city during Arnold’s first term on the council.
“I found in her exactly what I would want in a friend and partner — truth, honesty, integrity, straightforwardness and love for her community and fellow man, particularly the underprivileged and those in need. Nancy embodied these values to her core,” Hulsey said. "She lived out the motto she recited every week as a longtime member of the South Cobb Rotary Club, ‘Service Above Self.’”
In addition to being a “strong ally and confidante,” Hulsey said he considered Arnold the “quintessential volunteer” due to her past posts on numerous boards and committees with organizations such as Cobb Wellstar Hospital, Cobb Chamber of Commerce and at Powder Springs United Methodist Church, “where she could always be found worshiping and giving her all to God.”
Former Mayor Pat Vaughn’s first four-year term was during the second half of Arnold’s tenure with the council. Prior to that, the two served alongside each other on the council.
Calling her “a charming lady” and a “wonderful, dear friend,” Vaughn said the council had “always looked to Nancy for the answers.”
“I was so pleased to serve with Nancy. She was also the treasurer of our church. She was one of the best council members. Nancy always did her homework and studied, always listened to both sides of every issue,” Vaughn said. “She was a great contributor, a person that always watched the money on council. She was very conservative and kept us all on the right track.”
Arnold had been “the local banker of choice for many years in Powder Springs," with a deep care for her community and contributions to many causes, said Wayne Dodd, a south Cobb resident and district director for U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk.
“Her years in leadership at the South Cobb Rotary was second to none with her huge heart for students and the less privileged in the local community. She is missed and will be for years to come,” Dodd said. “There aren’t very many Nancy Arnolds out there.”
Murray Homan, owner of Dogwood Golf Course and former chairman of the Development Authority of Powder Springs, described Arnold as a “terrific, wonderful person." He touted her long career in banking that spanned over 40 years, with 35 as Homan’s personal banker.
Homan and Hulsey said Arnold’s banking work was done under the banners of First National Bank of Atlanta, Wachovia, Georgian Bank and First Citizens Bank, the last of which she retired from, according to Homan and Arnold’s LinkedIn page.
“She was a great cheerleader for Powder Springs. She did a lot of things for Powder Springs — she certainly did a lot of charity work that nobody knew about,” Homan said, noting her 25-plus years with the South Cobb Rotary Club and her receipt of the honor of South Cobb Citizen of the Year in 2000.
Homan, who previously owned Sun Valley Beach, recalled being joined by Hulsey and former Powder Springs Mayors John Collar and Richard Sailors to convince Arnold to run for city council.
“We all convinced her to come to my office one day — she didn’t know we were all going to be there, and we kind of ganged up on her and convinced her to run for city council. She was a little reluctant at first, but she was on council for a long time and just did a terrific job for the city of Powder Springs,” Homan said.
Arnold’s legacy with the city lives on, as current Mayor Al Thurman cited her as one of several elected officials he learned from in his early years with the city council.
“She was a mentor for me; I thought a lot of her. She was a very wise lady — helped me an awful lot when I first came on council,” said Thurman, who in 2002 began his first term as city councilman, serving in that capacity for several terms before being elected mayor in 2015.
“I think of the retreats and the trips that we went on together, a lot of laughter, a lot of fun. Even with the spouses and everybody. We were a family,” Thurman said. “Certainly, she’s going to be missed. To her family, our prayers are with you all.”
Arnold was preceded in death by her husband, William David Arnold, in late 2013, who had been a veterinarian and was known as “Doc” in the Powder Springs community. She is survived by four sons, David, Mark, Hank and Connie, and their wives; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
David Arnold said he and other family members would remember his mother and his father for the example of service both set in their lives, echoing remarks he made when his mother was named a lifetime member of the South Cobb Rotary Club. His mother’s dedication to her community and to helping others, he added, sparked in her children and grandchildren their involvement in civic groups, nonprofits, ministries, sports teams and more.
“I can’t recall one time where Mom or Dad said, ‘You really should consider volunteering,’ or ‘This organization needs your help.’ They just modeled it and lived it out every day of their lives,” David Arnold said. “Mom has passed on a rich heritage of serving her community and serving others.”
Memorial services will be announced at a later date, with West Cobb Funeral Home handling arrangements.
