Shan Cooper, the former head of Lockheed Martin’s Marietta plant, shared lessons from her career and her role as executive director for Atlanta Committee for Progress in a talk with the Cobb Chamber of Commerce on Monday.
Cooper spent five years overseeing thousands of employees for the defense and aeronautics giant before working as chief transformation officer at packaging firm WestRock. In 2019, she joined ACP, a public-private partnership consisting of a group of business leaders that advises the Atlanta mayor. Formed in 2003 by then-mayor Shirley Franklin, ACP is focused on promoting economic development and economic mobility in the city.
Cooper reflected on leadership lessons she had picked up over the years. Early in her career, she was made a bank manager. She recalled feeling that she wasn’t performing well, and was having trouble gaining the trust and respect of her employees. She spoke to her father, a pastor, who told her that “you can’t tell adult people what to do.” That was a wake-up call that she needed to get creative to bring people along.
“You have to learn how to ask smart questions,” Cooper said. “Not to manipulate, but smart questions to get them (employees) to discover where you need them to go.”
Cooper told Cobb Chamber Chairman John Loud, who was leading the chat, about becoming the first woman and the first non-engineer (Cooper’s background was in human resources) to serve in the general manager role at Lockheed.
“Everybody in the free world knew I didn’t know how to build airplanes, right? It wasn’t a secret,” Cooper said.
She recalled reading about an employee who was quoted in the MDJ questioning her qualifications for the job. She kept the article on her desk for months as motivation.
A theme across the conversation was learning to adapt and adding new skills. Cooper said that was required for her to be an effective leader at Lockheed, something she took to other jobs and responsibilities, such as serving on corporate boards in unfamiliar industries.
That adaptability was part of her advice to younger people. Play to your strengths, she said. Be resilient when you don’t get the assignment you wanted; prove yourself when given opportunities.
“Just being self-aware and knowing, ‘You know what, there are going to be some things I’m just not going to be good at,’” Cooper said. “But, if you can learn and demonstrate learning agility, you can go and learn those things.”
The importance of developing new skills also came up when discussing her ACP role. When ACP hired McKinsey consultants to study the city’s economic state — “it was a surprise to all of us to find and to realize that Atlanta is one of the poorest cities in the country,” Cooper said, given all the growth the metro area has seen in recent decades.
Cooper attributed it not to a lack of jobs but to education issues. Loud remarked on the importance of early education and getting kids to adequate reading levels, while Cooper explained that ACP is working to place 10,000 Atlanta Technical College students in applicable jobs.
With concerns over cyber security and ransomware attacks in the news, Loud and Cooper discussed the importance of companies encrypting their data, vetting their suppliers for cyber security systems and planning for the worst. That, too, connected to the skills theme — Cooper remarked that every job in the future will require some degree of tech literacy.
“Oftentimes these cyber-attacks are successful, because you’ve got that one employee who opens that one email, is just curious, he clicks on that one link,” Cooper said.
Even with the right skills, leadership approach and qualifications, Cooper and Loud reflected on the importance of self-awareness — finding your passion, asking yourself why you are doing the job you are in.
“There’s a J-O-B out there, but where’s the J-O-Y within the J-O-B?” Loud said.
Cooper concurred, adding, “I think the last year, the pandemic probably, for many of us, gave us an opportunity to kind of breathe and pause and think about that — how we would be spending our time, and the time that we have left on this earth, right?”
