MARIETTA — Former inmates at the county’s Adult Detention Center slammed Sheriff Neil Warren over their treatment under his custody at a town hall Tuesday night at Zion Baptist Church.
The second town hall addressing conditions at the detention center organized by the ACLU of Georgia this winter was similar to the first. The ACLU has trained a spotlight on the sheriff’s office, which operates the detention center, after a jailwide lockdown and the deaths of seven people in its custody between December 2018 and November 2019.
Speaker after speaker stood before a microphone, wiping away tears, as they recounted their treatment or the treatment of a loved one at the detention center. Several issued a call to arms, saying the only way to change conditions there would be to vote Warren out of office in November.
“We have to get him out of that office,” said Doug Jenkins, who was released from the detention center in December. “Get up off your butts; vote this man out.”
Warren is up for reelection in 2020. A department employee since 1977, he was appointed interim sheriff following the retirement of Sheriff Bill Hutson in December 2003. He was elected to the post in November 2004 and again in 2008, 2012 and 2016. In 2016, he defeated Democrat Gregory Gilstrap in the general election with 56% of the vote.
Ivy Treadwell-Garcia was released from the detention center in October after a six-month stint there.
“I was one of the people who was starved,” she began. Despite entering the detention center with papers from her doctor documenting her food allergies, she was told by a nurse that she wouldn’t have access to her EpiPen and would be fed the same diet as everyone else.
“We can’t prove it, so there’s nothing we can do,” Treadwell-Garcia recalled the nurse saying about her allergies. She said she regularly had to skip meals there because the staff would often give her food she couldn’t eat because of her allergies.
She also alleged substandard medical care under the sheriff’s custody, saying it took the detention center weeks to begin providing her with her prescribed medications.
In letters sent to the MDJ and at the first ACLU-sponsored town hall in December, former inmates and relatives of current inmates made similar allegations. They said they had no access to hygiene items including soap, toothpaste and deodorant, no access to stamps or envelopes and no response to the emergency button inside the cells.
Sheriff Warren and his top brass vehemently denied the allegations during a two-hour interview with the MDJ in December.
“Think about that accusation,” said Louie Hunter, the sheriff’s legislative liaison. “Never would it cross anybody’s mind in here to deny someone a shower, toilet paper, soap … that’s inhuman, and everybody here has children, has family that might have them end up here.”
They also pushed back against allegations that a centerwide lockdown that began in September had lasted more than a month. During the lockdown, inmates were confined to their cells for more than 23 hours per day and let out only to shower.
The sheriff’s top advisers said the lockdown was necessary to get the jail under control after a brawl between inmates and deputies Sept. 23. They insist the lockdown ended in October.
Ex-inmate Jenkins, however, said the sheriff has simply ordered his subordinates to refer to the lockdown by another name, “restricted dayroom access,” and that it continues to this day.
Tahj Hill, a former inmate who was released from the detention center on Valentine’s Day after a three-month stint, said bonafide 23-hour lockdowns have only been implemented on a handful of days in January and February. But he also said inmates still spend 16 waking hours per day in their cells, something that officials have acknowledged is a departure from how things were done before the monthlong lockdown last fall.
Commander Richard Edwards confirmed in January that inmates are only allowed in the common area of their cellblocks for three hours in the morning and three at night now.
“They are confusing a lockdown … with the fact (that) we have changed the way we do business,” Edwards said. “They spend more time in their cells now than they used to. So now they have outside time, personal care time that they’re allowed outside of their cells, and in blocks, during the day. Before we allowed them outside of their cells for (a) much larger period of the time.”
Other new, unsubstantiated allegations were even more damning.
Marietta-based defense attorney Cindi Yeager said she has an 98-pound, 18-year-old client at the detention center “who begs for Ensure (a nutrition drink) because he’s starving to death.” She said detention center staff have medicated others “so they don’t have to watch them.”
Yeager urged the crowd to pressure Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes to launch a grand jury investigation and the Board of Commissioners to cut the sheriff’s funding until reforms are implemented. But at least one expert said cutting the sheriff’s funding was a nonstarter.
“Really the county commission cannot compel the sheriff to do anything,” said Deborah Nesbitt, associate legislative director at the Association County Commissioners of Georgia. “They could reduce his budget, but then he could always file a lawsuit against the county saying they are not properly funding him to meet his constitutional requirements. ... It always turns into a messy legal battle that ends up costing the taxpayers money.”
