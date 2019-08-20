MARIETTA — Half a dozen more town homes are set to come to what had once been the site of Cobb’s oldest still-standing school.
County commissioners in August 2016 unanimously approved Atlanta-based Pulte Home Corporation’s rezoning request for a 46-unit town home development at the former site of the Fitzhugh Lee School on West Atlanta Road, west of West Village Drive. With part of the development completed and other town homes remaining under construction, six more units on 0.64 acres approved as part of a rezoning Tuesday will bring the total number of homes to 52.
Tuesday’s measure was approved 4-0, with Commissioner Lisa Cupid not present for the vote.
“This is just the completion of (the development),” said attorney James Balli, who represented Pulte in Tuesday’s case and the previous rezoning action on the entire site three years ago. “We made a promise to the county, and to Bob Ott, whose district it’s in, that we would try to complete it, and at that time it had title issues because of the heirs — it said if it wasn’t used for a school house, it would revert to the heirs, so we had to find them and when we did, they were all good with it. We had to file a ‘friendly lawsuit’ so that if there were other heirs out there, they could come forward and present a claim, so we did that, and this was the completion of it.”
Pulte demolished the old school as it began development of the site. According to The Smyrna Historical & Genealogical Society, the school first served as a one-room log cabin in 1896 under the name Locust Grove School. The school’s name was changed in 1936 to honor Col. Fitzhugh Lee, a descendant of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
The school was last used as a special education center for Cobb County elementary-aged students with severe emotional disturbances. The center was moved and consolidated to Skyview Elementary in Mableton at the start of the 2015-16 school year. In March of 2016, the Cobb school board agreed to sell 5.75 acres of the property for $4.3 million to Pulte.
Originally projected to be priced at $450,000 and up, Balli said the already constructed homes on the site had gone for prices within the $500,000s with some entering the $600,000s. Balli said construction on the six additional town homes would start as soon as possible.
