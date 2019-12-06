Former Cobb County teacher Spencer Wayne Herron pleaded guilty Thursday in Cherokee County Superior Court to sexual assault of a student that occurred in Woodstock during 2016.
According to the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office, Herron admitted to bringing a 16-year-old Kell High School student to the Woodstock Microtel Inn & Suites for sex in July of 2016.
During the plea hearing Thursday, Judge John Sumner sentenced Herron to six years, with the first five years to be served in confinement. During probation, Herron is forbidden from having contact with the victim and must adhere to sex offender conditions that include no contact with any minors.
The Cherokee County sentence will run concurrent to the sentence he received in Cobb County, where he pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual assault of a student and received a sentence of 20 years, with the first five to serve in confinement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.