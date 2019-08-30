The former Campbell High School teacher accused of threatening to blow up a Cobb elementary school has been indicted by a grand jury, according to indictments handed down on Thursday.
Toshuaa Tymille Baker was arrested in March and charged with one felony count of terroristic threats after threatening to blow up King Springs Elementary School, according to arrest warrants. She was later released on $5,000 bond, the warrants state.
The warrants show Baker made the threat in front of two Cobb schools employees.
Baker appealed the loss of her job before a three-person Cobb County School District panel in June. But the following month, the school board voted 5-0 with two abstentions to finalize her firing.
Board Vice Chair Brad Wheeler and board member David Morgan abstained from the vote.
John Adams, the district’s deputy superintendent of human resources and operations, said then that Baker’s contract was terminated for “incompetency, insubordination, willful neglect of duties and any other good and sufficient cause.”
