Former Cobb school board member Scott Sweeney has been selected to chair the State Board of Education.
In his eight years on the Cobb school board, Sweeney served as its chair and vice chair. He represented a portion of the county including Walton and Wheeler high schools.
School board members are appointed by the governor. Jason Downey, a former member of the Macon-Bibb County Board of Education appointed to the state school board in 2019, will serve as Sweeney's vice chair.
Sweeney currently serves as a member of Georgia’s Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education Business & Advisory Committee and as a member of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee, according to a news release from the Georgia Department of Education.
Sweeney is also the past president of the Georgia Education Committee representing more than 40% of Georgia’s K-12 public education students and served several years as a legislative affairs committee member for the Georgia School Boards Association, the release states.
He works as a senior business adviser for InPrime Legal, a Marietta-based business law firm.
“I look forward to working with Scott and Jason to pursue continued improvements in Georgia’s K-12 public schools and expanded opportunities for our students,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said in the education department's announcement. “They are both upstanding individuals with strong experience in education governance, and Georgia’s students will benefit from their leadership.”
Sweeney said he is honored to have been selected.
“I look forward to working with Governor Brian Kemp, Superintendent Richard Woods, and my board colleagues as we all strive to do our best serving Georgia's K-12 students, their families, teachers and administrators," he said.
Sweeney and his wife, Sandy, live in east Cobb with their two children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.