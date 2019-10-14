A former Cobb County police officer accused of having sex with a woman in his custody has been indicted by a grand jury on 11 felony charges in Cobb County Superior Court.
Andres Martinez Alcaraz, 38, of Acworth, was in full Cobb police uniform on May 17 when he allegedly stopped and questioned a woman at a car wash on Benson Poole Road in Smyrna.
Police said he detained her, put her in the back of his patrol car, and drove her a third of a mile to the rear of Fortis College on South Cobb Drive.
There, around 12:40 p.m., Alcaraz had sex with the woman, police claim.
“Accused was on duty and dressed in his Cobb County Police uniform that included a Cobb County Police badge and shoulder patches, and was driving a marked Cobb County Police Dodge Charger at the time of the assault,” Alcaraz’ arrest warrant states.
Alcaraz was indicted on Oct. 10 on two counts of sexual assault of a person in custody, one count of sodomy, one count of false imprisonment, two counts of giving a false statement, and five counts of violating his police oath.
Jail records show Alcaraz, who was born in Mexico, has been in custody without bond at the Cobb jail for 105 days since his arrest on July 1.
He was arrested at his Acworth home by Cobb police, records show.
A Cobb police spokeswoman told the MDJ Alcaraz resigned from the department on June 30.
