The Marietta City Council is set to bring on a new Municipal Court prosecutor following the retirement of Robert Donovan, who held the title for 34 years. The sole nominee listed on the draft agenda for the council’s Jan. 8 meeting is Ben F. Smith, who previously served as Cobb County’s solicitor general and district attorney.
Cases heard in the City of Marietta Municipal Court include misdemeanor shoplifting offenses, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and traffic offenses including DUI. The court also adjudicates violations of local ordinances including zoning and parking offenses and imposes civil penalties for photo-enforced red-light and school bus stop arm violations.
Smith, a graduate of North Central Georgia Law Enforcement Training Academy and the University of Georgia, began practicing law in Cobb County in 1989 as an Assistant District Attorney for the Cobb County DA’s Office. He said he believes his experience in law enforcement will give him a leg up if he is chosen as city prosecutor.
“The police are the ones out there keeping us safe, and when we sit in our houses enjoying ourselves and watching TV, they’re the ones out there keeping us safe, so it’s important to maintain that perspective,” he said.
Smith was elected Cobb Solicitor General in 1992 and took office in January of 1993, winning a second term in 1996 and later being appointed Cobb County District Attorney by Governor Zell Miller in 1998.
Smith is now a partner with Marietta-based law firm Smith, Schnatmeier, Dettmering, & Reeves, which represents clients in areas including family law, personal injury and criminal defense.
But he said he has always enjoyed working as a prosecutor as well ¬– his father, Ben Smith Sr., was also Cobb’s solicitor general and district attorney, and the younger Smith remembered growing up watching his dad try murder cases.
He said working as city prosecutor would be the best of both worlds.
“It’s generally dealing with good people, it’s order crimes, not involving moral turpitude, crimes that are preventable in nature,” he said. “A lot deal with youth, so it gives me an opportunity to make a difference there and still help people that are struggling that need a private practitioner.”
Councilman Johnny Walker first nominated Smith for the job last year, but the council ended up voting to keep Donovan in the role.
Walker said nominating Smith was a no-brainer.
“It was an easy decision for me,” Walker said. “He’s been a lifelong friend, he is very qualified for the position, he comes from a legal family background, and I think he’ll be very fair. He has some fresh ideas to make the court as good as it possibly can be. I think the city will be in good hands.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.