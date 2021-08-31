In the roughly two weeks between the Taliban capture of Kabul and the completion of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, more than 100,000 people were evacuated from the country — soldiers, diplomats, Afghans fleeing the Taliban and others. Cobb County’s own Bob Ott had a hand in getting 200 of those people to American soil.
Ott, an Air Force veteran, pilot for Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and former Cobb County commissioner, had heard that Delta needed crews for 25 military charter flights. So, on his days off, he piloted one of the flights between the U.S. and Hahn, Germany, to assist with the evacuation effort.
“I just kind of said to my wife, I want to go do one of these,” Ott said.
After leaving Kabul, the 200 passengers were taken to Qatar. From there, they flew to Germany, where Ott and his crew took over.
During his layover in Germany, another Delta flight crew had told Ott and his crew that 60% of their passengers were children. Before the passengers for Ott’s flight arrived, Delta employees went to buy diapers, milk and sweets in anticipation of having lots of child passengers.
“The company's (Delta) really kind of stepped up, and has been responding I think in a really positive way,” Ott said.
Ott’s flight ended up having 50 kids, a quarter of the passengers.
“What kind of struck me the most was the kids,” Ott said. “Kids are just so resilient. The parents are just kind of worn out, but the kids, they're just kind of running around the airplane, and we had a couple come up to the cockpit and want to look at the cockpit. That to me probably had the biggest impact, was just thinking about how these kids now hopefully can have a better life.”
Other pilots told Ott that the refugees were excited to witness the German landscape as they flew over the country. On the return flight to the U.S., Ott had an interpreter tell the passengers over the PA system when they were flying over New York City.
Ott said eight of his passengers spoke English. When Ott landed at Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C., they waited five hours while U.S. Customs officials vetted the passengers. Ott had some time to speak with the English-speaking passengers. Among them were an interpreter who had worked with the Green Berets, an aide to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and an Atlanta resident who had gone to Afghanistan to attend his brother’s wedding.
“He (the interpreter) told us a story about how when he heard that the Taliban were coming and looking for him, he grabbed his son, and then he and his son for the next six days, changed their location every three hours,” Ott said.
The Atlanta resident was surprised at how “everything just fell apart overnight,” Ott said, adding that the man was at one point confronted by Taliban who demanded to know why he wasn’t wearing traditional clothing.
The passengers Ott spoke with seemed to feel a mixture of relief and exhaustion, he said. Some had waited for days to get into the Kabul airport and then faced long layovers in a crowded, hot hangar in Qatar.
Ott flew back home to Atlanta after leaving the refugees in Washington. He’s been surprised, upon mentioning his flight to friends, how people have thanked him for helping out.
“It seemed like the right thing to do when I volunteered to do it,” Ott said. “And just seeing the kids’ reaction, and knowing what they were coming back to, and then, we're able to help get some folks away from something really bad for them. And hopefully there's something better. It’s a good feeling inside.”
