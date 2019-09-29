Former Cobb County Commission Chairman Tim Lee’s loved ones remember him as a man whose only concern was doing the right thing.
Lee died shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday after undergoing treatment for cancer for over a year.
“My father died peacefully surrounded by friends and family,” said son Christian Lee in a statement. “He fought his disease with courage and tenacity, but in the end, God had different plans. Our family is humbled by the legacy my dad leaves behind... one that not only includes the Atlanta Braves, an economic juggernaut for the future growth and prosperity of Cobb County, but also one of a man with integrity in his decisions, who fearlessly led and did so with a playfulness and humor for which he will be so missed.”
Lee grew up in Chicago, then moved to New York City after high school. He studied communications at Fordham University in the Bronx.
He found success in the advertising and marketing industry. He moved to Cobb County in the mid-1980s, where he became active in the community in roles including on the East Cobb Civic Association and as president of the Northeast Cobb Homeowners Group. He was a member of Marietta First United Methodist Church.
“He was a fine man, a courageous leader who always tried to do the right thing. He was a great asset to his community,” said Marietta FUMC retired senior pastor Sam Matthews.
Lee was elected to the Cobb County Commission in 2002, replacing then-commissioner Sam Olens, who gave up his seat to run for board chair.
Lee again replaced Olens as Commission Chairman after Olens stepped down to run for state attorney general. Lee was elected to a four-year term in 2012.
Lee’s best known accomplishment was bringing SunTrust Park to Cobb County, but former chief of staff Kellie Brownlow said that’s only a part of Lee’s service.
“I think it was his biggest accomplishment, for sure, but what he said is all around, his mission was always to leave Cobb better than he found it. I believe SunTrust Park is part of that. … He started the economic development program in Cobb County. He basically put Cobb on the map in so many ways other than the Braves, and that program is really what allowed something like the Braves to come together.”
Brownlow said having Lee as a boss was inspiring.
“Tim was a bold, kind, generous leader,” she said. “Tim always did the right thing. I would always come to him with the most strategic approach, and he would say ‘Great, thank you. But is it the right thing to do?’ Every time. We never went a day without him saying that.”
After he did not win re-election in 2016, Lee took on a new role as economic development director in Habersham County, Georgia.
At a dinner in his honor at SunTrust Park’s Delta Club last week, several local dignitaries gathered to praise Lee and all he had done for the county, including U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Georgia.
“I wish I could tell you how many times I met with Tim and he asked me ‘You think I should do this or that? I want to do the right thing, I don’t care what anybody says.’ When confronted with a difficult decision, he did what was right,” Isakson said.
Lee’s predecessor, Olens, said Lee was that rare politician who always put his constituents first.
“You know, in elected life, you know a lot of people that are in it for themselves, a lot of people that are looking to get ahead in political office,” he said. “Tim is the star that always did it for the right reason. He always did it for his community. He always did it to improve his community.”
David Connell, former Cobb Chamber CEO and Southern company executive said when the history of Cobb County is written, Lee will be remembered as one of the most important figures.
“The one thing I’ve learned in this whole process is legacy is important to all of us,” he said. “History is important to all of this. Tim Lee has changed the history of Cobb County. It’s changed the history of this state. He’s changed the history of this world. And very few people can say that.”
Lee is survived by his wife Annette; three children, Paul Wilmot, Christian Lee and Angela Dixon and six grandchildren.
“As a family, we are devastated,” Christian Lee said. “However, we are humbled and comforted by the fact that my dad, also a beloved husband, brother, grandfather and friend, had such a positive impact on others. Few leave behind a legacy like my father does because it is hard-earned and requires unwavering dedication to the welfare and betterment of others.”
The family is planning two memorials, one in Marietta and one in Habersham County. Details are to be determined, but family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.