As flags were lowered to half-staff across Cobb County Wednesday, friends and officials paid tribute to Mike Boyce, the former chairman of the Cobb Board of Commissioners, who died Tuesday.
Boyce, a former Marine colonel who served a single term as chairman, was 72. He was elected in 2016 after defeating then-chairman Tim Lee in the Republican primary. In 2020, he lost his reelection bid to Democrat Lisa Cupid, one of several incumbent Cobb Republicans defeated that cycle.
Boyce was hospitalized in Indiana last week after suffering two strokes. He and his wife, Judy Boyce, had been in Indiana as fellows in the Inspired Leadership Initiative at Boyce’s alma mater, the University of Notre Dame.
“Mike Boyce, my husband, passed away peacefully today in South Bend after suffering unrecoverable strokes that began at home on Jan. 14. He was beloved by his family and friends. He was a man of God who always put other people first,” Judy Boyce wrote in a statement to the MDJ.
A Catholic mass is being planned at Notre Dame. A memorial service will be held at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, where Boyce was a member, in the near future, according to Jody Ray, Mt. Bethel’s pastor.
In addition to his wife, Boyce is survived by three children, five grandchildren, two brothers and other family members.
“He had never been happier than he was in the past few months, participating in this program, bicycling to campus and interacting with and mentoring students. He was having the time of his life,” Judy Boyce wrote.
Gov. Brian Kemp, Attorney General Chris Carr and Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black all expressed their condolences in statements.
“Mike Boyce served his community, his state, and his country well and made a lasting impact on the people of Cobb County,” Kemp said. “Marty, the girls, and I are heartbroken to hear of his passing, and we ask all Georgians to join us in praying for his loved ones in this difficult time.”
State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, chairman of Cobb County Legislative Delegation, also paid tribute on social media.
“Saddened to hear the news of the passing of former Cobb Commission Chairman Mike Boyce,” Allen said. “He was firm, fair, and a friend. We will miss you Mike. Praying for his family and all who love him.”
‘A true Cobb County champion’
Boyce was born in Brawley, California, on Sept. 1, 1949. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Notre Dame and later earned a master’s at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California. Boyce attended the Naval War College and spent more than 30 years in the Marines, rising to the rank of colonel before his retirement in 2001.
Boyce worked in government and military contract positions before running for chairman in 2012. He came third in that primary contest, behind Tim Lee and former Chair Bill Byrne.
During his successful 2016 campaign, Boyce hammered Lee for the way he had secretly negotiated the deal that brought the Atlanta Braves to Cobb County, and then brought it to a vote in a short timeframe.
With the Braves deal, “there was no opportunity to kind of question, or ask, or learn what was going on before things just happened,” said Robert Lee, who served as general consultant on Boyce’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns. “And that's really ultimately what drove Mike to run. He said to me on multiple occasions that if they had just waited three months, he probably never would have run for that position.”
Boyce won the 2016 primary runoff with two-thirds of the vote, before cruising unopposed to victory in the general.
The news of Boyce’s passing broke shortly before Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting, which began at 7 p.m.
Tenants’ rights activist Monica DeLancy, who typically speaks at Board of Commissioners meetings on affordable housing policy, set aside her planned remarks Tuesday night to pay an emotional tribute to Boyce.
“Mike Boyce was a true Cobb County champion,” DeLancy said. “And we should all be grateful to have graced his presence. He would ask about Brianne (Perkins, DeLancy’s daughter), and the last time I saw him was at a meeting in August of last year — 2021 — at a housing coalition meeting, and again he was still in his role of service. And he wanted to make sure that Brianne finished college, and he would be so glad to hear that she's finishing in May of this year.
“So again, I just want to just say, of course I want to talk about the housing crisis. Of course, I want to talk about the rental assistance crisis. But I'm going to — I'm going to yield and just send up prayers again for Mike Boyce’s family, and for Cobb County, and for everyone who had a chance to serve with Mike Boyce.”
Cupid paid tribute to her former colleague during closing remarks.
“I echo the sentiments of the board that it was devastatingly sad news to hear about our former chair,” Cupid said. “As was shared, he was a man of our country, of our county, of community. You always saw him at some community event doing something to serve someone.
“And for those of us on this board now, he was a man of family. When he wasn't here, he was often talking about going to visit his grandchildren, and it’s absolutely unfortunate to see someone who's dedicated so much to this county, because when you're in this seat, the county is your life.”
Boyce often voted with Cupid, earning a reputation as a moderate. Perhaps his most controversial action as chair was increasing the county’s millage rate during his second year in office, citing a $20 million budget hole.
Boyce had made that proposal in his first year, but was rebuked by his Republican colleagues. He was successful the next year, infuriating GOP activists who branded him “Tax Hike Mike.” The tax increase was seen as costing Republican Commissioner Bob Weatherford his reelection bid — Weatherford was defeated by GOP challenger Keli Gambrill.
“There weren’t a lot of people that were happy with what I did in 2018,” Boyce told the MDJ at the end of his tenure. “But it never occurred to me that I was supposed to be a politician first, you know, and an elected official second. I just did what I thought was best. That millage rate was based on input from so many different parts of the community and the staff,” he said.
Robert Lee described Boyce as a caring and godly man, guided more than anything by honesty. While campaigning, Boyce would often be approached by voters who asked him to cancel the deal with the Braves. Boyce would tell them bluntly that it was too late for that, but explain they would never be caught by surprise when he became chair.
“That obligation that he held himself to, that degree of honesty, is why he stood up in front of rooms for three or four months, getting yelled at by people about the millage rate increase and was entirely honest about all of the challenges that he learned once he got into that position and why it was necessary.
In an exit interview with the MDJ, Boyce cited his work to bolster public safety departments as his proudest achievement. Under his tenure, the Cobb Police Department opened a new training center and headquarters, and a raise was approved for public safety personnel. The medical examiner and Animal Services Department received new facilities, too.
“I know that he gave his all during his time as chairman, just like he gave tons to the people at our church and around the community,” said former Commissioner Bob Ott, who served alongside Boyce. “And I think he will be missed.”
During his reelection campaign, Boyce said his main goal in a second term would be to ask voters to approve a 1% transportation sales tax. Cupid wants to bring such a tax before voters this fall.
Boyce was gracious after his 2020 defeat, calling Republican attempts to overturn the presidential election “disturbing.” He committed to ensuring a smooth transition for Cupid.
In a January 2021 column for the MDJ, Boyce wrote, “The transition in grace of which I spoke comes from both my faith walk and being part of nation-building programs in Macedonia and Iraq and experiencing life overseas for nearly 25 years.
“All democracies or republics are fragile because they derive their power from the people. Anyone who has been in elected office like I have appreciates that this can be a combustible mixture.”
A beloved boss
Millie Rogers worked under Boyce as his assistant for four years, and said he was her “big little brother,” being taller, but younger. Four years ago, Rogers had heart surgery. Boyce constantly called her and checked on her in person.
“I was still in intensive care,” Rogers said. “People couldn't come and see me, but I saw him in the doorway, and he was waving, and that's all he did. He waved at me and he disappeared. But that's just what he did with everybody, not just me.”
As a leader, Boyce was hands-off, Rogers said. He expected results, but wouldn’t micromanage.
For Robert Lee, Boyce was a friend, colleague and father figure.
“I think a lot of people are going to look at him and say, ‘Well, he's a great public servant.’ … But the reality is, the reason he was a good public servant was because he was just a great man.”
Boyce approached Lee at a Young Republicans meeting before hiring him. As a political newcomer, Boyce complained daily about the amount of door knocking and phone banking that Lee made him do.
“But like the good military guy he was, he understood that he had a job to do, and he went out and did it,” Lee said. “And about six weeks into the campaign, he just came up to me and said ‘All right, I fully understand. I didn't fully understand why we were doing this the way we were doing this, but I fully understand it now.’”
Lee said that had Boyce not hired him as a consultant, he wouldn’t have been able to afford the wedding ring he bought his wife. When Lee became a father, Boyce was one of the first non-family members to get a call.
Rogers was always struck by Boyce’s love for his wife. The two would often decide to take a trip on a whim, packing a bag and taking off, she said.
“I’ve been involved with a lot of campaigns,” Rogers said. “Never have I seen a wife so deeply engaged and involved as that wife was. She walked as much as he walked, door to door, getting out the vote.”
Lee will also remember Boyce’s “Cheshire cat grin” and teasing. Just the other day, Lee found himself at an urgent care clinic after breaking his hand playing with his daughters, thinking about the jokes Boyce would have made at his expense.
Saturday, Jan. 15 was the last time Rogers spoke with Boyce.
“I said, 'Hi,' and, you know, ‘I thought you were tougher than this, that you would have something like this happen to you,’” Rogers said. “And in his real groggy voice he said, ‘So did I.’ And so we just, you know, we said our goodbyes.”
