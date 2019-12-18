Synovus Bank Atlanta Division CEO Rob Garcia, a former chairman of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, has a new job with a new bank to the Atlanta area.
Garcia is now Atlanta president for Nashville-based Pinnacle Financial Partners, the company announced Wednesday. Pinnacle provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals.
Pinnacle said it is in the process of finding a location for its first Georgia office.
“The timing for our entry into Atlanta is perfect, and we’ve handpicked the perfect person to lead it,” said M. Terry Turner, Pinnacle’s president and CEO. “Rob is one of Georgia’s top banking professionals and fits our unique culture like a glove. He’s been part of two successful bank startups, and you’d be hard pressed to find someone with deeper roots in the business community here.”
According to the company, their entry to the Peach State will represent the fifth state and 12th major market served by Pinnacle.
Garcia began his career in financial services in 1986 and started with Synovus as a commercial banker in 1997. He also serves as a board member and former chair of the Cobb Chamber and holds numerous other board positions and awards.
“I’m honored to introduce Pinnacle to Georgia,” Garcia said in a statement. “One need only look at the firm’s history and reputation to see what we will add to the marketplace. Terry and his partners founded this company at a time when Nashville had lost its largest hometown bank. Atlanta is going through a similar disruption right now. We are ready for a bank that will be locally focused and honor local commitments. Pinnacle is a challenger brand built on a community bank approach to service and advice, no matter how big the client or the transaction. That’s what we need and what drew me to help lead the charge.”
More Pinnacle news and hiring announcements are expected in the first quarter of 2020.
Synovus Bank announced Wednesday that Allen Barker will replace Garcia as CEO of its North Georgia Division. Barker was previously market president of the Atlanta region and has served in a variety of roles with the company, including commercial banker and commercial team lead.
Barker is a board member of Roswell Economic Development and Tourism, Inc. and Ed Isakson/Alpharetta Family YMCA and is co-chair of the North Metro Miracle League Carl Black No Limits Classic Golf Tournament.
