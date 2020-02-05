Cobb County and the rest of the metro Atlanta area are under a flash flood watch until Friday morning and residents could see two to three inches of rain, as well as wind gusts of 60 mph or more affect their Thursday morning commutes, according to Ryan Willis, a meteorologist with the Peachtree City branch of the National Weather Service.
In isolated areas, rainfall could reach four inches, Willis said.
He said the rain was expected to begin Wednesday evening and pick up through the night, with thunderstorms beginning before dawn Thursday and lasting until late morning, when risk for the most severe weather in Cobb and metro Atlanta will reach its peak.
"That's when our risk for any damaging wind gusts or perhaps an isolated tornado or two is the highest, as well as the heaviest rainfall," Willis said. "Other than flooding issues like creeks and streams potentially reaching flood stage ... we're also looking at ... trees down, power lines down, that sort of thing."
The severe weather is expected to move south and east of metro Atlanta on Thursday afternoon, he said.
Cobb County spokesman Ross Cavitt said officials are preparing for a three-day rainfall total of two to five inches countywide. Cavitt said department of transportation crews have inspected 15 locations where clogged drains had been reported in recent soaking rains.
They also checked out traditional trouble spots, including Columns Drive and Woodland Brook, near the Chattahoochee River, as well as Old Paper Mill Road in east Cobb to make sure drainage and access were clear.
Cavitt added that a crew has been placed on standby to use a vacuum truck to clear clogged storm drains as needed. He also said a monthly siren test was canceled Wednesday due to the wet conditions.
According to forecaster Willis, the upcoming rain, wind and thunder will be followed into the weekend by cooler temperatures that are expected to push out the unseasonably warm February weather of late.
Warmer temperatures are expected to remain through Thursday afternoon, but a cold front will push Friday morning temperatures down to the 30s, he said. Highs during the day on Friday are expected to hover in the mid 40s, and weekend temperatures will likely stay in the 50s, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.