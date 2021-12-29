The late Rev. Dr. Kenneth E. Marcus, of Turner Chapel A.M.E. Church, "is truly smiling," Paula Turner West, said. After all, it was his idea to put the food and clothing pantry she runs in a home worthy of its mission.
The pantry's long search for that home came to an end Sunday, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the opening of the Kenneth and Cassandra Marcus Mission House off Marietta's Lawrence Street, near its intersection with Fairground Street.
The Mission House "exemplifies Turner’s commitment to love God and to love our neighbors," the Rev. Tar-U-Way RA Bright, senior pastor at Turner Chapel, said. "It will allow us to continue the extraordinary work of our missionaries to serve and empower residents who need support, prayer and encouragement."
Named after Kenneth Marcus and his wife, the Rev. Cassandra Marcus, a co-pastor at Turner Chapel, the pantry's new location is conveniently located in a walkable area, making it more accessible to the people it typically serves, West said.
West leads the Women's Missionary Society at Turner Chapel. The Women's Missionary Society has run the pantry since 2000, according to West, but it actually began in the 1990s with Betty Barksdale, a woman who gave food to Marietta's needy from the trunk of her car. The Rev. Kenneth Marcus eventually offered her space in a Turner Chapel-owned building affectionately referred to as "the little white house."
But the white house was old — too old to continue serving as the pantry's headquarters. In 2017, the pantry moved to a temporary home at 480 N. Fairground St. That location, while in better shape, was far removed from Marietta's pedestrian-friendly core, hard to walk to and visits dropped.
In 2016, the pantry was serving 2,300 families a year. More recently, at North Fairground Street, it has served about 1,500 families per year.
Its new facility, built with money donated by members of Turner Chapel, is easy to walk to and friendly to the wheelchair-bound, West said. It is twice the size of the Fairground Street building, which makes it unlikely the pantry will have to turn down donations it couldn't store, which it has done in the past.
The ribbon cutting Sunday was attended by Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin, state Sen. Michael "Doc" Rhett, D-Marietta, and newly elected Councilman Carlyle Kent.
“I am pleased that Turner Chapel has a new home to fulfill the church's calling to minister to what the Gospel of Matthew refers to as 'the least of these,' that is, those people who from time to time may lack the necessities of life," Cassandra Marcus said. “To be associated with this special mission is rewarding."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.