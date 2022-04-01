Boosted by a robust residential real estate market, Cobb’s tax digest is expected to rise by more than 10% this year, according to the Cobb County Board of Tax Assessors.
Chief Appraiser Stephen White released his annual prediction Thursday, which showed a nearly $5 billion increase in the total taxable value of residential, commercial and “personal” property in Cobb between Jan. 1, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2022.
White predicted a 10.49% rise in the digest, which marks the first double-digit yearly increase in more than two decades, according to the Board of Tax Assessors.
That growth means an increase in tax revenue for Cobb County, its six cities, its two school districts and its three community improvement districts, assuming their millage rates hold steady or increase.
The digest is calculated annually by the board, which releases preliminary numbers each March and final numbers in June.
“The real estate market continues to perform very well in Cobb County. When we compare the value our office has on properties to what properties are selling for, it is apparent we need to make changes to values that are reflective of what properties are worth,” White said.
With skyrocketing housing prices in the county, the board’s valuation of many Cobb homes is no longer accurate, White continued.
“Many neighborhoods have properties selling for more than our value. The majority of our residential properties will see an adjustment in their Fair Market Value on their assessment notice because our value for last year is no longer reflective of what properties are worth.”
The prediction released Thursday shows a 6.56% increase in commercial property values, a 13.15% increase in residential values, and a slight 0.83% increase in personal property values. The total digest is expected to increase to more than $48.4 billion.
Residential assessment notices will hit the mail in mid-May, and commercial notices will go out later this month.
The chief appraiser’s tax digest prediction, historically a conservative look, helps the county in the budget planning process for the upcoming fiscal year. The actual change in the tax digest will be calculated at the end of June.
