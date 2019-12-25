As the majority of Cobb residents are unwrapping gifts and making memories on Christmas Day, a small percentage of the population will sacrifice their holiday to ensure the county’s essential services remain open.
From emergency responders to jailhouse cooks and nurses to homeless shelter volunteers, hundreds of people work through Christmas in Cobb.
For some, it’s a satisfying way to give back to the community. For others, it’s just another Wednesday shift.
The Cobb County government will have over 300 staff working Christmas Day, and many others on call or standby.
At least 120 Cobb police officers will be working between the county’s five precincts Wednesday.
Cobb police will also have Georgia Crime Information Center operators working Christmas, and a few “Crimes Against Persons” detectives on the job, Cobb communications director Ross Cavitt said.
Additionally, Cobb detectives, SWAT officers, traffic investigators and others in special county police units will be on call.
Police from Cobb’s cities will also be working Wednesday in Marietta, Smyrna, Acworth, Austell, Kennesaw and Powder Springs.
Around 170 Cobb firefighters will work Christmas, and several others in the county’s fire department will be on call, including public information officers, fire investigators and an infectious control officer, Cavitt said.
The county will have an additional 34 people working two shifts at the 911 center on Christmas, answering emergency calls, and the Cobb Magistrate Court will operate as normal with clerks and judges on duty all day and night.
The court even has an open session to perform weddings on Christmas, for whoever turns up with a valid license at least half an hour before the midday session begins.
About 30 county water department staff will also be working through Dec. 25, with another 20 or so on standby. Road maintenance crews will be on call, ready to handle emergencies.
“Their main number goes over to the water system’s call center who can then contact the on-call DOT (Department of Transportation) manager,” Cavitt said.
At the Cobb jail, it’s business as usual for staff on Christmas.
“The Sheriff’s Office and Adult Detention Center is a 24/7 operation serving the citizens of Cobb County 365 days a year,” spokesman Glenn Daniel told the MDJ.
Daniel said the jail will operate under the normal daily routine on Christmas, but inmates will be receiving some special holiday treats.
Breakfast at the jail on Dec. 25 includes scrambled eggs, hot pancakes, sausage links, grits, pure orange juice and coffee.
For Christmas lunch, inmates will receive roast turkey, cornbread dressing, buttered peas, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, fruit in gelatin and pumpkin pie.
Cobb’s jail had around 1,800 inmates at the end of November, records show. The jail can house just over 3,500 inmates.
Some Cobb residents will not only work on their Christmas holiday, they’ll do it for free.
Dozens of volunteers will help serve Christmas dinner to the homeless at MUST Ministries’ Loaves & Fishes Kitchen in Marietta between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The free public meal, sponsored in part by the Christ Lutheran Church of Marietta, will be held at the nonprofit’s Elizabeth Inn location at 55 Elizabeth Church Road, near the intersection of Cobb Parkway and the Canton Road Connector.
On the menu will be ham, chicken pasta, vegetable casserole, green beans, macaroni and cheese, dinner rolls, dessert and drinks.
MUST Ministries often has toiletry kits and other items to give to Christmas customers.
Similarly, a warm Christmas meal will be served throughout Wednesday at The Zone addiction recovery center at 32 Fairground Street NE in Marietta.
Missy Owen, The Zone’s chief executive officer, said this is the fourth year Christmas dinner has been offered at the center, for which volunteers start cooking a couple of days beforehand.
Volunteers and staff man the center throughout Christmas, as it’s open from 9 a.m. on Dec. 24 to 10 p.m. on Dec. 25 for anyone in recovery from substance abuse who needs a place to have “food, fun and fellowship,” Owen said.
The Zone served around 230 people on Thanksgiving, and Owen expects the same number, if not more, to turn up on Christmas Day.
WellStar Health System, the largest health system in Cobb, will have more than 4,000 staff members working on Christmas Day at its facilities in the county, including hospitals, health parks, a community hospice and urgent care centers.
There are over 500 different jobs within the health system, covering all medical services as well as less obvious things such as cooking meals for patients, cleaning and laundry.
“WellStar is committed to putting patients first and being there when and where people need us most, with the holidays being no exception,” a spokesman told the MDJ. “Based on staffing in previous years, we plan to have more than 4,000 team members across our Cobb County facilities working on Christmas Day to ensure that all our patients receive consistent and compassionate care.”
In total, WellStar will have more than 7,000 team members working on Dec. 25 throughout its service areas.
And as you are reading this newspaper, you’re aware that the MDJ carrier force has completed its rounds. More than 50 carriers worked this morning to ensure prompt delivery.
And not a single mention in this article of the men and women from Cobb county who serve in the U.S. armed forces, without whose dedication to duty none of the activities in this article would even be possible. Shameful!
