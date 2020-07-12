Students, faculty, staff and visitors on University System of Georgia campuses will be required to wear face coverings beginning Wednesday.
Kennesaw State University is the lone USG member institution in Cobb County, but other Cobb colleges like Life University and Chattahoochee Technical College spoke out in favor of face coverings.
KSU said it will comply with the mask mandate, and it created a 33-page return to campus document with guidelines about the reopening of its campuses in Kennesaw and Marietta this fall.
“... Kennesaw State will be following the updated guidance provided by the University System of Georgia,” a university spokesperson said.
The KSU spokesperson also noted that the USG mask mandate “was shared with the campus community upon its release” on July 6. According to the Kennesaw State website, face coverings will be required “inside campus facilities/buildings where social distancing of 6 feet may not always be possible.”
Students will not have to wear face coverings in personal dorm rooms, outside where social distancing is possible or when alone in an office or study space. KSU will give cloth face coverings to students, faculty and staff before the start of the fall semester on August 17.
Kennesaw State is taking additional precautions and implementing virus mitigation strategies for the fall semester. New student orientation will take place online rather than in person. Custodial staff will clean campus “multiple times per day” with focus on “high-touch, high-traffic areas” according to the KSU fall 2020 return to campus document. The university is also putting up signs encouraging social distancing.
Students living in KSU residence halls will receive a thermometer and hand sanitizer at move-in, and the move-in process will be spread out over an extended time period to allow for social distancing. Students who live on campus and test positive for COVID-19 will either be asked to self-isolate at home or be housed in a separate living space for COVID-positive students.
Other virus mitigation techniques at KSU include on-campus COVID-19 testing, deep cleaning of buses and changes to campus dining like the removal of self-service in dining halls. For more information about KSU's fall reopening plan, visit coronavirus.ksu.edu.
Life University, a private university that is not subject to the USG mask mandate, is implementing its own mask requirements this summer. During the summer quarter, which begins Monday for professional and graduate students, Life University will require people to wear face coverings in situations where social distancing is not possible.
“Life University is not requiring those on our campus to wear masks/face coverings in general settings where physical distancing can be maintained,” a university spokesperson said. “The university will, however, require masks/face coverings only in those areas where physical distancing cannot be maintained (e.g., certain chiropractic labs/clinics).”
According to the spokesperson, Life University has a supply of thousands of face coverings for students, faculty and staff. In a document sent to the campus community, Life University outlined virus mitigation techniques like enhanced cleanings and wellness screenings.
Chattahoochee Technical College will require all people on its campuses to wear masks, according to a spokesperson.
“Chattahoochee Technical College is committed to the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and visitors,” a college spokesperson said. “The CDC advises the use of face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help those who unknowingly are carriers of the virus from transmitting to others. Therefore, our college president is asking all students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear face coverings when in public spaces on campus.”
The calls for face coverings from Cobb's institutions of higher learning come as COVID-19 cases surge statewide. Georgia and Cobb County reported new high-water marks on Friday when the state reported 4,484 new cases and the county reported 339 new cases of the viral disease.
