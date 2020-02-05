Following the U.S. Senate's vote to acquit President Donald Trump on Wednesday afternoon, Georgia's Republican lawmakers further defended the president, calling the impeachment process "illegitimate," and a waste of time.
Georgia's two Republican senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, voted "not guilty" on both of the House of Representatives' articles of impeachment.
“In America, we believe in the rule of law, due process, and innocent until proven guilty," Perdue said in a news release after the Senate's vote Wednesday. "Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives violated every single one of those precepts by using impeachment as a partisan political weapon, which Alexander Hamilton warned against."
Perdue said Democrats in the House and Senate never wanted to find the truth, instead accusing them of aiming to overturn the 2016 election and provide a foothold for their party in this year's election.
"The United States Senate acquitted President Trump today because the two articles presented were illegitimate, inappropriate, and did not rise to the level of impeachment. Additionally, there was zero evidence of any wrongdoing," he said. "It’s time to put this dark chapter behind us and get back to work to deliver even more results for the American people."
Talking with Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday morning, Perdue called it "remarkable" that the president hadn't discussed the impeachment trial as he gave his State of the Union address the day prior.
Rep. Doug Collins, R-Gainesville, echoed Perdue's tongue lashing, saying that after "wasting over a year of the American people's time and taxpayer dollars," the Senate vote confirms "the president did nothing wrong."
"As Speaker Pelosi made evident when she claimed President Trump was ‘impeached for life,’ this sham impeachment was never about the Constitution. It was never about an imminent threat. Democrats had one goal and one goal only: Nullifying the last election to win the next one," Collins said in a statement.
Using the charge of one of the House's two articles of impeachment, Collins said House Democrats' "abuse of power" set a dangerous precedent.
"The question now becomes: Will Democrats finally move on and get back to work for the American people, or do they plan on wasting the next nine months trying to tear down this president?"
Loeffler did not provide a statement on the president's acquittal before press time.
She did, however, give remarks on the Senate floor Monday, saying Trump's fate should be left in the hands of voters in November.
"They are the ones that should make the judgement about the president, and they will do that in nine months," she said. "Impeachment does not do that. It's time to move on."
Senators' votes were split largely along party lines, with only one Republican, Sen. Mitt Romney, R–Utah, parting ways with the president to vote in favor of removing him from office.
President Trump was acquitted on the House's first article of impeachment, abuse of power, by a 52-48 vote. Trump was also acquitted of the second article, obstruction of Congress, by a vote of 53-47.
U.S. representatives on the Cobb Congressional Delegation voted party lines through the impeachment process.
U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R–Cassville, voted against impeachment during the House's vote in December, while Rep. Lucy McBath, D–Marietta, and Rep. David Scott, D–Atlanta, voted for impeachment.
