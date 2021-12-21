SMYRNA — Aunt Fanny’s Cabin, the 19th century house in downtown Smyrna and former home of a restaurant which glorified the antebellum South, will soon be gone — one way or another.
The Smyrna City Council voted 4-2 Monday night to accept the recommendations of a task force formed to decide the fate of the property. The city will wait until Feb. 1, 2022 to see if a private individual or group will purchase the home and move it elsewhere. If the city doesn’t receive any “acceptable proposals” by that date, the building will be demolished.
Council members Charles Welch and Susan Wilkinson dissented on the vote. As late as last week, Welch said he believed the building’s historic value made it worth restoring, but couldn’t justify the estimated $400,000 price tag. But having been reminded of the city’s multimillion-dollar effort to restore the historic Reed House, Welch said Monday he would drop his support of the task force’s recommendation on the basis of consistency.
The fate of Aunt Fanny’s Cabin attracted widespread attention in the weeks prior to the vote, as opponents of its preservation cited its decades-long history as a restaurant which played on racist stereotypes to build its renown and success.
Supporters, however, said restoring the building was not just a worthy historic effort, but could pay tribute to the home’s namesake: Fanny Williams, the housekeeper of Smyrna’s wealthy Campbell family, which owned the property. Williams has been credited by all parties as an early civil rights icon in Cobb County who took on the Ku Klux Klan and helped found the Cobb Cooperative in Marietta, the state’s first all-Black hospital.
‘Victim turned victor’
A number of residents turned out to Monday’s meeting to support preservation, charging the city was trying to bury its racist past by demolishing the building. Shaun Martin was among those who wanted to see the city use the site to honor Williams, who she called “a victim turned victor.”
“While it is true the building embodies the spirit of the worst of humanity, it is a missed opportunity to not repurpose its present to tell (Williams’) story of resilience and fortitude, which is also a reflection of Smyrna as well,” Martin said.
Former Smyrna Councilwoman Maryline Blackburn, meanwhile, took issue with "a small group of individuals making a decision on something that is historical.”
Blackburn added, “This is not a time to stand by and allow this chapter of Smyrna’s history … to be swept under a rug, as painful as it may be … don’t be ashamed of it. It happened.”
Welch tried at several points to delay the property’s fate, first moving that the matter be tabled, and then moving to strike the language that the building be demolished. Both measures were defeated 4-2, with the same split as the final vote. Those attempts having failed, he acknowledged that the building was in “horrible condition,” but thought it was worth keeping around.
“I think there are lessons to be learned there. Most of the people on this council are too young to remember much about discrimination … I grew up in the early 60s, and discrimination was very prevalent. It was wrong, and it was something that we don't want to see again,” Welch said, prompting grumbling from some of his colleagues. The committee, he also alleged, had always been “doomed,” set on demolishing the structure from its outset.
‘I know what it represents’
Other speakers, however, had no problem with seeing the building come down, including Lisa Williams Castleberry, who said she’d worked at the restaurant in the early 1970s.
“So I know what it represents, and I am in agreement of having it demolished. But please do something for Fanny Williams. I think she deserves to be honored,” Castleberry said.
It was precisely on those grounds, said Councilman Travis Lindley, that the city should invest in a proper memorial to Williams, not in restoring an establishment where her image was exploited.
“We’ve got to get that right,” Lindley said.
Lindley, in his remarks, also said the council had not gone looking for a problem to solve when it came to the cabin. It was the city’s building inspector who had deemed the structure — which suffers from severe water damage and has no foundation — hazardous to the public and declared something had to be done.
It was that determination which prompted the formation of the task force earlier this year, a six-member group including Lindley, Welch, and Councilman Lewis Wheaton, who wasn’t present for Monday’s meeting. Four options had been available: restore the building, rebuild it, demolish it, or allow a private group to move it.
“The committee was not doomed from the get go,” Lindley shot back at Welch. “I don’t — I sort of take umbrage with someone questioning my integrity. You heard the same thing I did. I would note as a matter of integrity, the room agreed last Monday, a week ago, with next steps. My position has not changed.”
Finally, Lindley took exception with the narrative that Fanny Williams had somehow been empowered by the use of her image in a restaurant where Black children greeted customers with boards hung around their necks and sang tributes to the Old South.
“When she died as an alleged loved one in (the Campbell family), she wasn't buried in Smyrna. She wasn't buried anywhere near Smyrna. Smyrna has a historic African-American cemetery right down the road. She's not buried there. She's buried in an unmarked grave south of Atlanta. So there is a great disconnect when I hear about her role with that family that put her in a position that they made money off of.”
Next steps
As council members filed out of the room Monday, Mayor Derek Norton told the MDJ he supported their decision.
“I don't think this is an attempt to hide (the city’s history). That history still exists, whether that building is there or not. And we are — we’ve been very proactive, this administration, on how we feel about discrimination,” Norton said, citing the city’s non-discrimination legislation and racial trust-building initiative.
As far as future recognition of Fanny Williams, Norton assured residents that day would come.
“I think I want to get this right. I can promise you, it isn't going to be a plaque or a marker. It's going to be something that the community can be proud of,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.