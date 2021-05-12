Of more than 12,000 Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress bombers ever built, only five remain.
On May 24, Texas Raiders, a fully restored B-17 — one of the five — will fly into Cobb County International Airport along with other vintage aircraft for a four-day event.
Courtesy of the Commemorative Air Force, the event will feature Kelly’s Zeroes, a group of World War II reenactors.
"Wearing the uniforms and equipment of World War II, Kelly’s Zeroes will represent the U.S. Army Air Force, and will portray ground crew as well as male and female aviators," notes a release announcing the event.
"The event offers attendees a rare opportunity to see some of America’s most storied aircraft, featuring the accurately restored B-17, which bristles with machine guns and period-specific equipment."
Other aircraft will include the P-51 Mustang, "the iconic World War II fighter that famously provided cover for the squadrons of B-17 bombers during the air war in Europe" and three naval aircraft: the "fearsome" Dauntless SBD dive-bomber, the "powerful" T6 Texan/SNJ advanced trainer in which "thousands of U.S. airmen trained for combat" and the five-passenger Little Raider, "in which the whole family can fly together."
The aircraft will be based at Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, 1800 Airport Road, Gate G, Kennesaw.
Cockpit tours begin May 24, and "living history experience flights" begin May 25. Both will take place through May 27.
Flights on the aircraft range from $100 to $1,695, depending on the aircraft, according to the release, and seats on the B-17 start at $475.
To purchase tickets, call 1-855-FLY-A-B17 (1-855-359-2217) or reserve online at www.B17TexasRaiders.org. To learn more about the event, visit www.Facebook.com/B17TexasRaiders.
