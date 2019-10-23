A Florida rapper wanted for murder has been captured by U.S. Marshals and Cobb fugitive officers at an Austell apartment complex, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.
Cordellious Dyess, 19, who raps under the name Lil Dell, is accused of a Memorial Day weekend murder in Pensacola, Florida, according to Inspector Eric Heinz of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Police said Dyess was one of a group of teens who fired shots at rival gang members near Pensacola’s Platinum Night Club on May 27 when a bullet struck and killed bystander Elizabeth Harris, according to the Pensacola Police Department.
The rapper, whose singles include "Thuggin'" and "Dope Money," was taken into custody at the Windwood Apartments in Austell, off Shenandoah Trail just south of South Gordon Road, as part of a joint operation between the Cobb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit and the regional Marshals task force, said sheriff's office spokesman Glenn Daniel.
Dyess was arrested without incident and is being held at the Cobb County jail awaiting extradition back to Pensacola to face charges, Daniel said.
A post on an Instagram account linked to the rapper shows a news story indicating his Tuesday evening arrest. The post had garnered more than 1,700 likes by 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
Though Cobb jail records show only a charge of fugitive from justice, Heinz said Dyess faces additional charges from the Pensacola Police Department and Florida's Escambia County Sheriff's Office.
A news release from the Pensacola Police Department shows Dyess faces charges of felony murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and shooting a deadly missile into a dwelling or vehicle.
Dyess’s is the fourth arrest in the Harris murder, and the investigation remains active as detectives try to identify other suspects involved in the shooting, the release states.
“The U.S. Justice Department has been working closely with the Pensacola Police Department and State Attorney’s Office to crack down on violent crime in the community, and this arrest across state lines by U.S. Marshals demonstrates the effectiveness of our joint operations,” said Lawrence Keefe, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. “We were pleased to be asked to assist, and the result is another accused killer behind bars.”
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
