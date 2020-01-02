A Florida felon is wanted in Cobb County for using fake IDs in three other men’s names to withdraw almost $50,000 in cash from six local SunTrust Bank branches, according to arrest warrants and jail records.
David Alan Powers, 56, of Tarpon Springs, Florida, is wanted for arrest in relation to seven felony counts of identity fraud and seven felony counts of theft by taking in Cobb, stemming from events on three different days in May 2019, records show.
On May 17 Powers was “Michael Slack,” on May 22 he was “John Staub” and on May 28 he was “Chris Galloway,” police claim.
Under these guises, he went to SunTrust Bank branches in Cumberland, Smyrna, Marietta, Kennesaw, east Cobb and west Cobb and presented tellers with fake IDs, successfully withdrawing a total of $49,600 according to three arrest warrants issued by the Cobb Magistrate Court on Dec. 28.
Police said that on May 17 Powers went to the SunTrust Bank at 2785 Cumberland Parkway in Cumberland, just off Interstate 285 opposite the Cumberland Mall, and presented a teller with a fake ID for Michael Slack, withdrawing $7,600 in cash.
On the same day, Powers went to the SunTrust Bank at 3379 South Cobb Drive in Smyrna, about four miles away, and again used a fake ID as Michael Slack to withdraw $7,200 in cash, warrants show.
On May 22, Powers went to the SunTrust Bank at 47 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta, at the intersection of South Marietta Parkway, and told a teller there he was John Staub, using a fake Florida driver’s license to withdraw $7,700 cash, police said.
The same day, he went to another SunTrust Bank about five miles away, at 1184 Ernest W Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw near the Cobb Parkway intersection, and again used the fake Florida driver’s license for John Staub to withdraw $4,700 cash, per warrants.
Also on May 22, Powers went to the SunTrust Bank at 1331 Johnson Ferry Road in east Cobb and again used the fake John Staub driver’s license to withdraw a further $8,000 in cash, warrants state.
On May 28, Powers went back to the SunTrust Bank at 47 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta and tricked the same teller who had given him $7,700 as John Staub six days earlier, as stated in warrants.
This time the teller believed Powers was Chris Galloway, having been presented with a fake Florida driver’s license under that name, and gave Powers $7,200 cash, police said.
Also on May 28 Powers went to the SunTrust Bank at 2600 Dallas Highway in west Cobb, near the Ernest W Barrett Parkway intersection, and used the fake Chris Galloway driver’s license to withdraw $7,200 cash, warrants show.
Powers has not been taken into custody in Cobb, but will be denied bond if apprehended, records show.
Information from the Florida Department of Corrections shows Powers has a long history of criminal activity and incarceration.
