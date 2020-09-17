Hurricane Sally brought heavy rains Wednesday night and Thursday morning to Cobb County, and the county has closed five parks due to flooding and downed trees.
Four parks, East Cobb Park, Fullers Park, Noonday Creek Park, and the Sweat Mountain Dog Park, are closed due to flooding and will reopen after waters recede and crews clean up and repair any damage, the county announced Thursday. A fifth park, Sweat Mountain Park will remain closed until a large tree can be removed.
The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for Noonday Creek near Kennesaw, Nickajack Creek near Mableton, Sope Creek near Marietta and the Chattahoochee River. Minor flooding has been reported at the Chattahoochee River in Vinings and at Noonday Creek near the Cherokee County line.
Cobb officials said most of the heavy rain had moved out of the county by Thursday afternoon, but flooding could persist throughout the day.
The county urges motorists to use caution and avoid water-covered streets, and be careful around crews cleaning up the damage.
Some of the roads and locations where Cobb DOT crews have worked Thursday include:
Bishop Lake Road
Sybil Drive
Wade Green Road
Milford Chase Road
Robinson Road
Creekwood Trail
Gordon Hills Drive
Holt Road at Wheeler High
Moon Road
Fern Valley Drive
Hurt Road at Concord
Custer Lake Drive
Brookside Drive near Oakdale
Paper Mill Road at Terrell Mill
Barber Road at S Cobb Drive
Burnt Hickory at Mt Calvary
Turner Road at Bells Ferry
Fisher Drive off Hurt Road
Wayward Drive off Resin Rd
Lakeland Drive
Friendship Church Road
Autumn Ridge Road
Prado Lane at Barrett Parkway
White Road at Riverside
Hembree Road
Mt. Calvary Road
John Ward Road
Bob Cox Road
Midway Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.