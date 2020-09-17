Rain splash
In this file photo, a motorist splashes through a puddle at the intersection of Whitlock Avenue and Polk Street in Marietta.

 File/Thomas Hartwell

Hurricane Sally brought heavy rains Wednesday night and Thursday morning to Cobb County, and the county has closed five parks due to flooding and downed trees.

Four parks, East Cobb Park, Fullers Park, Noonday Creek Park, and the Sweat Mountain Dog Park, are closed due to flooding and will reopen after waters recede and crews clean up and repair any damage, the county announced Thursday. A fifth park, Sweat Mountain Park will remain closed until a large tree can be removed.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for Noonday Creek near Kennesaw, Nickajack Creek near Mableton, Sope Creek near Marietta and the Chattahoochee River. Minor flooding has been reported at the Chattahoochee River in Vinings and at Noonday Creek near the Cherokee County line.

Cobb officials said most of the heavy rain had moved out of the county by Thursday afternoon, but flooding could persist throughout the day.

The county urges motorists to use caution and avoid water-covered streets, and be careful around crews cleaning up the damage.

Some of the roads and locations where Cobb DOT crews have worked Thursday include:

Bishop Lake Road

Sybil Drive

Wade Green Road

Milford Chase Road

Robinson Road

Creekwood Trail

Gordon Hills Drive

Holt Road at Wheeler High

Moon Road

Fern Valley Drive

Hurt Road at Concord

Custer Lake Drive

Brookside Drive near Oakdale

Paper Mill Road at Terrell Mill

Barber Road at S Cobb Drive

Burnt Hickory at Mt Calvary

Turner Road at Bells Ferry

Fisher Drive off Hurt Road

Wayward Drive off Resin Rd

Lakeland Drive

Friendship Church Road

Autumn Ridge Road

Prado Lane at Barrett Parkway

White Road at Riverside

Hembree Road

Mt. Calvary Road

John Ward Road

Bob Cox Road

Midway Road

