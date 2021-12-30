The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch and a hazardous weather warning for much of north Georgia, including Cobb County, as well as a flood warning for parts of south Cobb.
The flash flood warning includes south Cobb and is in effect until 2:15 p.m. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the area, with an additional 1 to 2 inches possibly still to come.
Motorists are advised to turn around, when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, the National Weather Service said.
Sweetwater Creek near Austell is expected to flood, the NWS said. Expect minor flooding in the woods and forest upstream and downstream from the Interstate 20 bridge, as well as flooding in the paintball playing field just downstream of the bridge and athletic fields in Woodrow Wilson Park on Mount Vernon Road.
At 9:15 a.m., the flood stage at Sweetwater Creek was 9 feet and rising. At 10 feet, flooding will occur. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday afternoon to a crest of 10.6 feet this evening, before falling below flood stage just after midnight.
The countywide flood watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday. Excessive runoff may cause rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying, flood-prone or poor drainage areas to flood.
Heavy rainfall should be expected to move through north Georgia through Thursday afternoon, the NWS said. Additional rainfall of one to two inches are expected on top of already saturated ground. The rainfall may be higher in localized areas.
Residents are asked to monitor the forecast for flood warnings. People living in flood-prone areas should be prepared to take action.
Thunderstorms are possible across north and central Georgia through tonight, the NWS said. Threats include heavy rainfall, gusty to damaging winds, a brief tornado, and cloud-to-ground lightning.
There is also a chance for thunderstorms Friday for north Georgia, the NWS said. Threats include gusty to damaging winds, periods of heavy rain and occasional cloud-to-ground lightning. More storms may occur Saturday and Sunday, with the possibility of severe weather.
