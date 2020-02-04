A flood watch issued for portions of north Georgia has been extended south to cover Cobb County and the rest metro Atlanta until Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
A slow-moving storm system could dump several inches of rain in some parts of the South, prompting flood watches in several states and two dozen counties in north Georgia. Some rainfall amounts could eclipse 5 inches, according to the NWS.
Heavy rains were already soaking large parts of Mississippi and Alabama early Tuesday.
“Right now, what we’re looking at is the potential for some severe weather on Wednesday night into Thursday,” Dylan Lusk, a meteorologist with the NWS, said of metro Atlanta.
Lusk said there is, at most, a “slight” chance of severe weather in the metro area. Lusk said that equates to a 2-in-5 chance of flooding or damaging wind gusts.
Nevertheless, officials have extended the flood watch to metro Atlanta. According to Cobb County, three to four inches of rain are expected, and some areas may receive as much as six inches.
Flooding won’t be the only thing to watch out for Thursday.
“What we’re mostly concerned about here is the potential for damaging wind gusts,” Lusk said. Conditions in the area mean there is a chance of thunderstorms, and more.
“We can’t rule out the possibility of a brief isolated tornado, the conditions will be there for something like that to happen” he said.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
