On March 13, Jazmine White went to court for an eviction hearing. She was told the sheriff’s office, which enforces eviction orders, was backlogged and that she might have as many as 14 days to move out of the apartment she shares with her two children.
The next day, the head of Georgia’s Supreme Court issued an order declaring a statewide judicial emergency. All eviction matters were put on hold for the duration of the emergency.
The order, which has since been extended and is now set to expire May 13, was a welcome reprieve for White and others who were on the cusp of losing their house or apartment. Ultimately, however, it may do little to help its beneficiaries hold on to those homes.
The day after her hearing, White lost her job as a bartender at Hog and Ale Smokehouse in Marietta. When she spoke to the MDJ on April 7, the state had found her eligible for more than $200 in weekly unemployment benefits — to be supplemented by another $600 per week in federal money authorized by the CARES Act Congress passed late last month — but had yet to disburse the money.
“So all of the money of course that I was going to earn and use to leave, I’ve now not been able to make because my job closed the day after the court hearing,” she said. “So it’s just kind of up in the air as far as when I’m supposed to be leaving. At this point I have absolutely no means of leaving … it would be a shelter or something for me and my children.”
Per the judicial state of emergency, courts have to remain open “to address essential functions.” The order declaring the emergency, as interpreted by Brendan Murphy, the chief magistrate judge of Cobb County, found that evictions are not an essential function of the Magistrate Court of Cobb County.
“All eviction hearings are cancelled,” reads an FAQ posted on the county’s website. “No court dates are being set. No orders are being signed nor writs of possession being granted.”
Landlords still expect their rent, however.
“The landlords can still file evictions on people who have not satisfied their renter obligations,” explained Monica Delancy, a tenants’ rights activist and candidate for the county Board of Commissioners seat representing south Cobb. “Just imagine how many cases there are going to be once the court systems open back up and they start processing evictions again.”
One person, who declined to share her name for fear of reprisal from her employer, said she still had a job in an April 15 interview. But her most recent paycheck was just $130 dollars, the result of her company’s switch to a commission-based pay structure that dealt a blow to her wages.
She was able to make her most recent rent bill only with help from the Atlanta-based Latin American Association, which gave her $500 in rental aid.
Jennifer Yankulova, the managing attorney at Legal Aid of Cobb County, said Legal Aid has not been getting calls about evictions being carried out illegally, but she said the concern is what will happen once the judicial emergency expires May 13.
“I think what’s going to happen is later down the road that’s when things are going to get really tough,” she said. “All we can do is speculate. I would have to imagine that there’s going to be a flood of evictions. I just can’t imagine that there’s not because when you think about what eviction court looked like before this happened, you already had so many cases. You go there, the courtrooms full of people with only standing room.”
White said she has considered warehouse and grocery store jobs, but hasn’t been able to find childcare.
“It’s almost like I have to be home, but I can’t be home because I have to make money in order to make my next move,” she said. “I couldn’t even begin to say what’s next.”
