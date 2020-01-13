Portions of north and central Georgia, including Cobb County, are under a flash flood watch through Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. as the National Weather Service expects heavy rains to continue.
“Waves of moderate to locally heavy rainfall are expected today through Wednesday morning,” the service wrote in an advisory Monday. “Soils are already saturated and additional rainfall, even lighter amounts, will only exacerbate run off.”
Flash flooding can begin within hours of heavy rainfall and occur so quickly that people are caught off-guard, the NWS said. That can lead to property damage or even people becoming trapped in homes or vehicles due to floodwater.
Urban areas are more prone to flash flooding because impervious surfaces such as streets, sidewalks and parking lots do not allow water to soak into the ground.
Meteorologists said parts of the metro area could expect up to five inches of rain Monday alone, and showers could continue through Saturday night, with thunderstorms also a possibility. Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high near 50 degrees.
