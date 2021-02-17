A flash flood warning has been issued for Cobb County and the rest of metro Atlanta, with the National Weather Service predicting as much as two inches of rain between Wednesday evening and Friday morning.
Soil has been saturated by weekend rain, according to the National Weather Service, making runoff, the overflow of some creeks and streams and the downing of trees more likely when the storm moves in Wednesday night.
