This map shows the Monday night forecast for north Georgia from the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Cobb County starting late Monday night until late Wednesday night.
Rounds of moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms could bring totals of three to five inches of rainfall, the NWS said Monday.
“Much of the county is already saturated from flooding rains several weeks ago, so flash flooding could quickly occur,” the Cobb County government warned in an announcement.
The storms could bring localized flash flooding and cause quick rising in already high rivers and creeks, the NWS said.
Residents are advised to monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action should a flash flood warning be issued.
